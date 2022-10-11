Sangoma Announces The Release of New Series of IP Telephones For Its Complete Line of UCaaS and UC Offerings

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced the release of its new P-Series line of IP telephones.

The P-Series phone line delivers exceptional quality at price points perfect for every type of user and business. The entry-level P310/P315, the midrange P320/P325/P330, and the flagship P370 Touchscreen have all been designed by Sangoma to integrate deeply with all of Sangoma's UC platforms, so that customers can deploy a cost-effective single vendor solution across their UC deployment that they know will work seamlessly.

All models include color screens with high-definition voice, are headset-ready, provide easy plug-and-play deployment, and have built-in productivity applications due to their deep integration with the Sangoma UC platforms Business Voice, Switchvox, PBXact and FreePBX. These productivity applications include voicemail, call log, contacts, phone status, user presence, and call parking.

"The P-Series line more than meets today's intense business requirements," said Joe Cron, Virtual Chief Technology Officer, LBMC. "These phones are not only sleek and modern, they provide all the functionality, and more, needed to meet our customer's needs. The tight integration across Sangoma's entire UC platform family is also important for us since our customers can deploy a single vendor solution they know will work. Plus, having a single phone line from Sangoma helps us from a perspective of training our staff, stocking, and support. We've worked with other vendors before, and it was always a challenge trying to get certain features to work and then being left stranded by vendors to get their phone manufacturer to deliver a bug fix or software update to help us. It's important for us that Sangoma controls any firmware updates and manufacturing schedules for the P-Phones."

"Today's modern workforce demands ease of use, intuitive interfaces, high levels of customization, and simplified workflows. Sangoma recognizes the challenge of successfully meeting these needs while creating a premium product affordable for any user. The P-series line, designed to complement any environment, provides the advanced features required by even the most sophisticated, evolving business," said Jim Machi, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sangoma.

For more information on the P-Series, please visit https://www.sangoma.com/ip-phones/p-series/ . To find a reseller or distributor near you, or for all other inquiries, visit www.sangoma.com

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Managed Internet Access, Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN. In addition, Sangoma offers a complete line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used worldwide in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact centers, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

