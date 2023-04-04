Sangoma CX, the Cloud-based Contact Center Solution, Unveils New WebChat Channel Support for Improved Customer Interaction

MARKHAM, ON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is proud to announce our award-winning, agent-based cloud Contact Center platform has new omnichannel features.

Sangoma CX, formerly Sangoma Contact Center, is now equipped with webchat support. This new functionality enhances customer experience (CX) by enabling an agent to chat with a customer within the Sangoma CX interface. The functionality includes:

Omnichannel: Our new omnichannel webchat is a powerful tool that will help users easily manage their customer requests and provide consistency across channels, so customers perceive a seamless experience. Agents can blend between Calls and WebChat interactions- increasing agent productivity while reducing waiting times.

Updated Reporting: The new reporting provides agents with more options to keep track of and measure the success of their webchat usage, which allows organizations to understand their customer's needs and preferences better and identify what needs to be improved to increase customer satisfaction and agent productivity.

"Sangoma's CX is an excellent contact center solution, it is intuitive, highly adaptive, and extremely reliable. Our clients are very happy with its rich set of features, ease of use, and feel they gain valuable insight through the robust reporting it offers in both real-time and historical data," said Jennifer Danis, Unified Communications Manager at Thrive Networks.

"We are confident that these new features will improve the user experience and help users achieve their goals easily. Our team has worked hard to ensure that these features will help transform our customers' businesses cost-effectively, provide a richer contact center experience, reduce churn, and boost customer loyalty," said Jim Machi, Chief Product, and Marketing Officer at Sangoma.

For more information about Sangoma CX, please visit https://www.sangoma.com/products/communications-services/contact-center/ .To find a reseller or distributor near you or for all other inquiries, visit www.sangoma.com.

ABOUT SANGOMA

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry's most comprehensive suite of cloud-native communications solutions, which work together seamlessly to streamline business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma's expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation