Sangoma Is Serving Up the Perfect Mix of Communications at Channel Partners

MARKHAM, ON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC;Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is thrilled to return to Las Vegas for the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo at the Venetian Resort, April 11-14. This year's event marks more than 10 years Sangoma has attended the channel's biggest event. Find us in booth 1439 and book a meeting slot for room #6 by contacting us today !

Sangoma's theme this year is the "The Perfect Mix of Communications," where our team will show you how our comprehensive suite of "as-a-Service" solutions offers everything the modern business needs to thrive. When you visit our booth, you will get in-person demos of popular Unified Communications products such as Switchvox, Business Voice, and our new line of affordable P-Phones. Also, with the recent acquisition of NetFortris , Sangoma has added even more services that Partners can take advantage of including SD-WAN, network connectivity, and managed network security. Learn how Sangoma is innovating in the communications space to help your business grow, enhance your customer's experiences, and achieve your mission-critical goals.

You'll also want to stop by for happy hour! Celebrity Mixologist, Evan Hosaka, will be serving up exquisite signature cocktails, including a one-of-a-kind Sangoma drink, on Tuesday, April 12, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Evan is the Lead Bartender at The Venetian and an award-winning mixologist with 13 years of hospitality experience and known for his expertise in crafting the perfect drink—much like Sangoma crafts your perfect communications solution!

"We are looking forward to this year's event, as it's sure to be another great success for Channel Partners and Sangoma," said Jim Machi, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sangoma. "Our team has been extensively preparing to showcase our complete portfolio of solutions, how we continue to expand our offerings through exciting developments like our recent acquisition of NetFortris, and how Sangoma is poised to shake up the industry even more. Make sure you come and chat with us about how we can help you shake things up for your business communications!"

The Sangoma team is eager to welcome you to Channel Partners, learn about how we can help your business expand, and serve up the perfect mix of solutions. Book your meeting today !

