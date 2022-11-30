Sangoma Named in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service Report for Eighth Year

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced that, for the eighth straight year, the company was named to the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) providers worldwide. Sangoma is one of only twelve other companies placed in 2022 and one of just six companies to appear consecutively for the last eight years.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again in this year's Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant," said Sangoma Chief Marketing and Product Officer Jim Machi. "It's gratifying to be independently recognized for vision and execution. Sangoma has grown its position in the top tier of cloud communications companies. Sangoma offers the widest set of cloud communication services in the industry, all engineered in-house, to offer partners and customers a single-source, business-oriented cloud-native communications portfolio. UCaaS is the centerpiece of this strategy, but this complete vision goes well beyond that to include CCaaS, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration, CPaaS, etc, so this recognition is exciting for Sangoma, our partners, and our customers."

Sangoma Gartner Magic Quadrant UCaaS Recognitions by Year:

Years 2021-2022: Recognized under the name Sangoma

Years 2016-2020: Recognized under the name Star2Star (including StarBlue in 2019)

Years 2014-2015: Recognized under the name Star2Star Communications

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Managed Internet Access, Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN. In addition, Sangoma offers a complete line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used worldwide in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact centers, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

