Sangoma Named Number One SIP Trunking Provider to Small Businesses

The independent survey of 3,000 IT managers, conducted by the Eastern Management Group, evaluated 29 SIP trunk providers. Customers evaluated their SIP vendors on six Customer Satisfaction Measurements under the headings of technology and product, purchase experience, support, management tools, total overall satisfaction, and recommend-to-a-friend.

Sangoma received the highest possible ranking — four stars, in every customer satisfaction measurement. Out of 29 SIP trunking companies examined in the Eastern Management Group's latest survey, none beat Sangoma.

"We are extremely proud that an independent analyst identified that Sangoma offers an excellent SIP Trunking service and received the highest possible ranking — four stars — in every customer satisfaction SIP Trunking category", said Jim Machi, VP of Marketing at Sangoma. "It is even more meaningful given that no other vendor received the highest possible ranking in all customer satisfaction categories. SIP Trunking is an important and growing part of our company, sold with many of our various Unified Communications offerings, from FreePBX to PBXact to Switchvox, and we are thrilled that our customers are enjoying an excellent experience with our products".

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in value-based Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for SMBs, enterprises, OEMs, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma's Voiceover IP offerings include on-premise and cloud-based phone systems, SIP trunking services, and telephony hardware. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and the FreePBX project, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma!

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found by visiting https://www.sangoma.com.

