Sangoma Ranks Number One in Unified Communications Satisfaction Report

Eastern Management Group Survey recognizes Sangoma as Number One in Customer Satisfaction for the third year.

MARKHAM, ON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation ("Sangoma") (TSXV: STC), Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC) (Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes today announced that they have been ranked n umber one in Customer Satisfaction by the Eastern Management Group for the 3rd straight year.

The Eastern Management Group surveyed more than 5,000 IT managers who are currently using UC systems for the report. IT managers reported on a range of experiences, which included evaluations of 44 Premises and Hosted UC companies, including 3CX, 8x8, RingCentral, Avaya, and Cisco.

The Eastern Management survey categories are Product, Vendor Experience, and Customer Delight.

Product

Measurements: Technology & Product, Reliability and Management Tools

Vendor Experience

Measurements: Purchase Experience, Installation, Support, and Contact Center Experience

Customer Delight

Measurements: Value, Overall Satisfaction, and Recommend to a Friend

"We are thrilled to be ranked number one in Customer Satisfaction by the Eastern Management Group," said Jim Machi, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of Sangoma. "Sangoma has experienced rapid growth in the industry and is now among the top tier of Unified Communications companies, so it's exciting to be recognized in this manner. Our customers appreciate the industry's complete set of cloud communications services, cloud-based and on-premise deployment options, and exceptional customer service, so we believe this award will reassure our customers and prospects alike."

About Sangoma

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Managed Internet Access, Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN. In addition, Sangoma offers a complete line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used worldwide in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact centers, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

About Eastern Management

The Eastern Management Group is an American technology company. We are one of the top communications research and consulting businesses in the world. Since our founding in 1979, we have maintained a concentration on global markets and vertical industries. And because we know products, services, applications, markets, suppliers, and customers, we can conduct research and consulting assignments that meet our client's needs.

The Eastern Management Group investigates and advises clients on market behavior and best practices. Our expertise, contacts, database, and analytical skills help thousands of clients manage effectively in an ever-changing technology world.

With a database of market information built and managed over decades, the information we collect, retain, and have available to our analysts and clients, is unparalleled.

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation