Sangter Offers a Healthy Solution To ED

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangter is a brand with a simple mission: to enhance male energy and performance. The libido booster uses 100% natural pills that lean heavily on the ancient herbal aphrodisiac Damiana Leaf. From its lack of side effects to its powerful results, Sangter offers a natural solution to the common issue of erectile dysfunction that plagues so many American men.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common issue. The National Institute of Health reports that the condition affects as much as 30 million men in the U.S. alone . ED can impact a wide variety of individuals and can develop for several different reasons.

For instance, ED can become an issue due to taking certain medicines or struggling with specific diseases or conditions as well as being overweight or smoking. It can also be brought on by psychological and emotional struggles. Iconically, it can also simply develop due to age.

While common, the NIH also clarifies that ED is not a normal part of aging and a healthcare professional should be consulted for treatment if ED symptoms appear. The most common of these symptoms is what the NIH terms "an unfulfilled sex life."

This doesn't just revolve around the ability to achieve and maintain an erection. It also includes the passion and drive to pursue sexual intimacy.

It's this primary struggle of ED to have a fulfilling sex life that has fueled the vision behind the innovative titular product developed by the Sangter brand. The innovative brand is well aware of the concern of those struggling with ED. It also knows that modern, informed consumers are less than thrilled to pursue chemical- and synthetic-based prescription solutions to address the issue.

Instead, Sangter has created an exquisitely simple alternative: a single herbal pill principally derived from the powerful ingredient Damiana Leaf . The ancient herb has long been known as an effective aphrodisiac, something that Sangter deploys to its full potential.

The brand's power pill is designed to deliver 72 straight hours of increased libido. Since the solution is herbal, it also comes with a much lower risk threshold than stronger medications and can even be used if someone has recently consumed alcohol. The only condition warned against is that those with blood pressure concerns steer clear of the passion-stirring elixir.

ED is an ongoing concern for millions of American men. It's a narrative that Sangter is looking to rewrite, not with nerve-racking modern medications, but rather with a potent natural solution that has been tested by time.

About Sangter: Sangter is a Venezuelan company created by Roger Flores. The growing enterprise has operated in its home country for over a decade energizing and revitalizing the lives of countless Venezuelan men. In 2018, the brand entered the U.S. intent on offering a safe, healthy alternative to chemical male performance boosters. Learn more about Sangter's long-lasting libido booster at sangter.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Gabriel Custi

(954) 479-7682

[email protected]

SOURCE Sangter