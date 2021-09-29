Sangter Uses Damiana Leaf to Reenergize the Libido

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangter is a new product in the American health and wellness market. The male libido booster entered the market in 2018 after having spent several years building a substantial track record and loyal customer base in Venezuela. The Sangter brand offers a wonderfully simple solution to a low libido: a natural pill made from the popular Damiana Leaf. The herbal option is simple, elegant, and effective, especially when compared to the complex, side-effect-prone options currently on the market.

Damiana Leaf is an herb with a long history. Also known as Turnera diffusa, the plant grows in several areas, including Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

The ancient medicinal tool provides several different benefits. These apply to a wide variety of health concerns that span the gamut from preventing headaches and calming nerves to improving depression and even addressing bedwetting and constipation.

However, Damiana's primary reputation comes from the fact that it's an aphrodisiac. Its ability to ramp up energy levels, reignite passions, and spark greater sexual intimacy is a well-established fact that has lasted through the years.

This is what inspired the folks at Sangter to turn the fragrant leaves of the lovely, yellow-flowered shrub into a natural libido-boosting pill. Sangter's primary active ingredient is a whopping 3000 mg dose of Damiana leaf. That's it. No chemicals or synthetics. Just pure plant power.

The natural performance enhancer is crafted to deliver 72 hours of long-lasting energy. Not only that, but the lead time to tap into that energy is typically less than 30 minutes.

Sangter claims that the simple, herbal nature of its product means there is no threat of nasty side effects. It also can be used in conjunction with alcohol, meaning customers don't have to choose between taking a pill or social drinking when they're enjoying a night out on the town. The one area that they do warn about is taking Sangter if someone is struggling with high blood pressure and related issues.

Sangter is a perfect amalgam of modern consumer desires. It is natural, herbal, and simple. At the same time, it is an effective solution that actively solves a problem — and without the threat of a laundry list of side effects, to boot. While it's still new on the scene in the U.S., it's only a matter of time before Sangter becomes a household name as men across the nation tap into the raw power that the herbal pill offers.

About Sangter: Sangter is owned and operated by Roger Flores. The company started in Venezuela over a decade ago and entered the U.S. in 2018. Sangter prides itself on providing healthy, safe, long-lasting energy that enhances the male libido. Learn more about Sangter at sangter.com .

