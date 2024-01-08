Sanguine Biosciences Adds Advanced Health Data Integration Capabilities that Further Enhance Translational Medical Research

Comprehensive and real-time electronic health records shorten study timelines and offer new product opportunities.

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanguine Biosciences , a leading biospecimen procurement services company, today announced advanced capabilities in acquiring and integrating electronic health records (EHR) with donor specimens, further advancing its commitment to empowering patients to participate in medical research.

Sanguine Biosciences leverages its nationwide, diverse, engaged, and growing donor network of 70,000+ patients and healthy participants to accelerate therapeutic research and development. By merging apheresis, in-home biospecimen collection, molecular data, and donor EHRs and outcomes data, Sanguine offers translational and cell & gene therapy scientists and manufacturers the unparalleled ability to discover and validate biomarkers central to modern drug development. In augmenting EHR data collections with real-time Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture (C-CDA), Sanguine enhances the impact of its product offerings, streamlines study delivery timelines to biopharma and institutional customers, and facilitates study participation among members of its donor network.

The 2016 21st Century Cures Act aims to " promote patient control over their own health information " through improved access and sharing of electronic resources. As a result, FHIR and C-CDA enable enriched, queryable, and structured EHR datasets that are quickly being adopted by American hospitals and providers. Adopting FHIR and C-CDA capabilities enables Sanguine's donor community members to instantly approve informed consent to share their medical information and participate in research studies. The change provides enhanced and dynamic EHRs associated with donor specimens while significantly reducing study recruitment timelines, particularly the retrieval of challenging records, which can take 30 days or longer.

"The need for more comprehensive datasets, including both molecular and clinical data, continues to grow, driven by drug developers' needs in biomarker discovery, but also more recently in cell and gene therapy. The industry is accumulating more and more evidence that for the purposes of these next-generation, advanced therapies, that increased information on the cells used, either in research or in manufacturing, is necessary for successful outcomes. Our investment in integrating clinical data with our specimen collection operations is a multi-year effort that will benefit our clients, our donors, and hopefully, the overall ecosystem," said Brian Neman, CEO and co-founder of Sanguine.

Brian Vong, associate director of product marketing, added, "A significant goal of the Cures Act is to empower patients with their EHR data. Sanguine is proud to be a part of this health data revolution. By improving health data access for patients in our donor network, we also deliver better products for our customers in biopharma and research."

Ultimately, Sanguine's EHR accession and integration capabilities are expected to foster new product offerings that further facilitate research and development initiatives. Through licensing deals with biopharma and institutional partners, enriched population-level digital assets could enhance AI-based drug and biomarker discovery, support clinical aims, including natural history and external control arm studies, and provide real-world effectiveness and safety data critical to post-authorization trials.

About Sanguine Biosciences

Sanguine Biosciences is accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine by empowering patients with their healthcare data and facilitating participation in biomedical research. By merging annotated patient biospecimens with real-world and analytical data, Sanguine delivers actionable biomarker discovery and validation studies that bridge the gap between patients and scientists working on innovative therapies. In supporting translational and clinical research at 30 of the top 40 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Sanguine has accelerated R&D and increased confidence in drug development and manufacturing pipelines. For the past four years, Sanguine has received the prestigious designation as a "Great Places to Work'' company. In 2023, Sanguine was designated on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma, and Fortune Best Small Workplaces.

SOURCE Sanguine Biosciences