Sanguine Biosciences Adds Advanced Health Data Integration Capabilities that Further Enhance Translational Medical Research

News provided by

Sanguine Biosciences

08 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

Comprehensive and real-time electronic health records shorten study timelines and offer new product opportunities.

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanguine Biosciences, a leading biospecimen procurement services company, today announced advanced capabilities in acquiring and integrating electronic health records (EHR) with donor specimens, further advancing its commitment to empowering patients to participate in medical research.

Sanguine Biosciences leverages its nationwide, diverse, engaged, and growing donor network of 70,000+ patients and healthy participants to accelerate therapeutic research and development. By merging apheresis, in-home biospecimen collection, molecular data, and donor EHRs and outcomes data, Sanguine offers translational and cell & gene therapy scientists and manufacturers the unparalleled ability to discover and validate biomarkers central to modern drug development. In augmenting EHR data collections with real-time Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture (C-CDA), Sanguine enhances the impact of its product offerings, streamlines study delivery timelines to biopharma and institutional customers, and facilitates study participation among members of its donor network.

The 2016 21st Century Cures Act aims to "promote patient control over their own health information" through improved access and sharing of electronic resources. As a result, FHIR and C-CDA enable enriched, queryable, and structured EHR datasets that are quickly being adopted by American hospitals and providers. Adopting FHIR and C-CDA capabilities enables Sanguine's donor community members to instantly approve informed consent to share their medical information and participate in research studies. The change provides enhanced and dynamic EHRs associated with donor specimens while significantly reducing study recruitment timelines, particularly the retrieval of challenging records, which can take 30 days or longer.

"The need for more comprehensive datasets, including both molecular and clinical data, continues to grow, driven by drug developers' needs in biomarker discovery, but also more recently in cell and gene therapy. The industry is accumulating more and more evidence that for the purposes of these next-generation, advanced therapies, that increased information on the cells used, either in research or in manufacturing, is necessary for successful outcomes. Our investment in integrating clinical data with our specimen collection operations is a multi-year effort that will benefit our clients, our donors, and hopefully, the overall ecosystem," said Brian Neman, CEO and co-founder of Sanguine. 

Brian Vong, associate director of product marketing, added, "A significant goal of the Cures Act is to empower patients with their EHR data. Sanguine is proud to be a part of this health data revolution. By improving health data access for patients in our donor network, we also deliver better products for our customers in biopharma and research."

Ultimately, Sanguine's EHR accession and integration capabilities are expected to foster new product offerings that further facilitate research and development initiatives. Through licensing deals with biopharma and institutional partners, enriched population-level digital assets could enhance AI-based drug and biomarker discovery, support clinical aims, including natural history and external control arm studies, and provide real-world effectiveness and safety data critical to post-authorization trials.

About Sanguine Biosciences
Sanguine Biosciences is accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine by empowering patients with their healthcare data and facilitating participation in biomedical research. By merging annotated patient biospecimens with real-world and analytical data, Sanguine delivers actionable biomarker discovery and validation studies that bridge the gap between patients and scientists working on innovative therapies. In supporting translational and clinical research at 30 of the top 40 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Sanguine has accelerated R&D and increased confidence in drug development and manufacturing pipelines. For the past four years, Sanguine has received the prestigious designation as a "Great Places to Work'' company. In 2023, Sanguine was designated on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma, and Fortune Best Small Workplaces.

SOURCE Sanguine Biosciences

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.