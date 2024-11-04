Sanguine Biosciences Announces the Launch of LeukoCert™ GMP Leukopaks

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanguine Biosciences is pleased to announce the launch of LeukoCert™, GMP-grade leukopaks designed for cell therapy manufacturing. Produced according to strict GMP standards, LeukoCert™ leukopaks are available in fresh whole or half packs, providing high-quality starting materials to streamline workflows and accelerate cell therapy development.

"Sanguine's LeukoCert GMP-grade leukopaks are manufactured to the highest standards, ensuring optimal viability and functionality for successful cell therapy development," said Gerald Lee, Chief Product Officer. "We are confident that our new offerings will empower researchers to advance their research and bring new cell therapies to market faster."

LeukoCert complements Sanguine's comprehensive apheresis product line, which also includes LeukoCore™ (RUO-grade healthy and disease-state leukopaks) and LeukoLot™ (isolated and cryopreserved PBMCs from healthy and disease-state leukopaks). All Sanguine leukapheresis products are collected directly from the company's own donor network. This direct-to-donor model ensures robust donor data, including medical records and donor-reported information, to support traceability and reliability in research.

Sanguine's LeukoCert provides a donor reservation system to support ongoing research needs, enabling clients to secure exclusive access to specific healthy donors for repeat collections over the course of their projects. This consistency is key for reliable and reproducible results in cell therapy production.

With a strong commitment to quality, supported by its recent achievement of three ISO certifications, Sanguine rigorously screens all potential donors for LeukoCert products to ensure consistent success across every project.

To learn more about LeukoCert™ GMP-grade leukopaks and Sanguine Biosciences' full product portfolio click here , or meet us at upcoming events, including the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer conference in Houston, TX.

Sanguine Biosciences is accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine by empowering people with their healthcare data and facilitating participation in biomedical research. By merging annotated biospecimens with real-world and analytical data, Sanguine delivers actionable biomarker discovery and validation studies that bridge the gap between donors and scientists working on innovative therapies. In supporting translational and clinical research at 30 of the top 40 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Sanguine has accelerated R&D and increased confidence in drug development and manufacturing pipelines. For the past four years, Sanguine has received the prestigious designation as a "Great Places to Work'' company. In 2023, Sanguine was designated on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma, and Fortune Best Small Workplaces. Visit sanguinebio.com to learn more.

