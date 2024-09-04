Sanguine Biosciences Prioritizes Excellence, Information Security, and Privacy with ISO Certifications

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanguine Biosciences, a leading biospecimen procurement company focused on personalized medicine and biomedical research, has achieved three notable ISO certifications, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701, further demonstrating its commitment to quality, information security, and privacy management.

These certifications validate Sanguine's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in quality management systems (QMS), information security management systems (ISMS), and privacy information management systems (PIMS).

"Obtaining ISO 9001 certification is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in every aspect of our business," said Brian Neman, CEO of Sanguine Biosciences. "This achievement reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality for our customers."

In today's digital landscape, where data breaches and security threats are a growing concern, Sanguine's ISO 27001 certification is a significant achievement. "Safeguarding our information assets is more critical than ever," said Gerald Lee, CPO of Sanguine Biosciences. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification underscores our commitment to protecting our customers', partners', and donors' data with the highest level of security."

In addition to quality and security, Sanguine also prioritizes privacy. "Privacy is a fundamental right, and we are committed to ensuring our customers' personal data is handled with the utmost care and responsibility," said AnnMarie Fleshman, VP of Quality and Compliance at Sanguine Biosciences. "The ISO 27701 certification is a clear demonstration of our dedication to privacy management."

These three certifications underscore Sanguine's commitment to high standards and reassure customers and partners of its robust processes and practices. With these recent ISO certifications reinforcing its dedication to quality, Sanguine is set to introduce GMP products later this year.

Learn more about Sanguine Biosciences and its commitment to quality, security, and privacy by visiting sanguinebio.com/qualityandcompliance .

About Sanguine

Sanguine Biosciences is accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine by empowering people with their healthcare data and facilitating participation in biomedical research. By merging annotated biospecimens with real-world and analytical data, Sanguine delivers actionable biomarker discovery and validation studies that bridge the gap between donors and scientists working on innovative therapies. In supporting translational and clinical research at 30 of the top 40 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Sanguine has accelerated R&D and increased confidence in drug development and manufacturing pipelines. For the past four years, Sanguine has received the prestigious designation as a "Great Places to Work'' company. In 2023, Sanguine was designated on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma, and Fortune Best Small Workplaces. Visit sanguinebio.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sanguine Biosciences, Inc.