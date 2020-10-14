Sani Professional announces EPA submission of 3 products after promising results against SARS-CoV-2 virus

Microbac released the following test results against the SARS-CoV-2 virus: No-Rinse Sanitizing Wipes and No-Rinse Sanitizing Spray delivered a 3-log reduction against the virus in 1 minute. Disinfecting Wipes demonstrated a 3-log reduction against the virus in 3 minutes. All three Sani Professional products were tested in compliance with "Disinfectants for Use on Environmental Surfaces, Guidance for Efficacy Testing."

Sani Professional has announced that three of its products have demonstrated effectiveness against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

These latest results are currently being evaluated by the EPA.

"As a company deeply rooted in the prevention of community-acquired infections (CAIs), we are committed to provide our customers with products that improve food safety and public health," said Esperanza Carrion, Vice President and General Manager of Sani Professional. "Our mission continues to offer the general public a safe experience in away-from-home settings. Currently, our Disinfecting Wipes and No-Rinse Sanitizing Spray are both on the EPA's List N and the testing results from Microbac affirming efficacy against the Covid virus will provide operators with products they can trust alongside stringent preventive measures."

Dwight Sweeney, VP of Sales of Sani Professional adds "The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly raised awareness for cleanliness and safety. As restaurants begin to reopen, effective cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and hand hygiene solutions will be essential."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies and officials continue to recommend cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at least daily, or as much as possible and as required by food safety requirements1 using products listed on EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 as a best practice measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in community settings. Frequent hand washing and disinfection of surfaces can protect employees, customers and communities and slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the National Restaurant Association's Reopening Guidance recommends increased cleaning and disinfecting of hard surfaces between uses and/or customers.2

About Sani Professional

Sani Professional is the food safety division of PDI, Inc., a global leader in infection prevention. It is a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of disposable wipes and solutions for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting multi-surfaces and hand sanitizing designed for commercial establishments, helping them deliver a safe experience for employees and guests. Visit saniprofessional.com to learn more.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com to learn more.

About Microbac Laboratories

Microbac Laboratories operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years' experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time.

