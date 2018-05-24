Sani Professional® Food Safety Advisory Council Announces Winners of the Fourth Annual Sani Awards™

Category A: Outstanding Food Safety Program Innovation:

Robert Clayton/Michael Cox of the Lombardi Family Concepts won for the implementation of a CASPR Group surface disinfection technology, providing continuous sanitizing of their ice machines. The Lombardi Family Concepts own and manage 17 restaurant locations across the United States and Mexico. They strive to maintain the highest standard in food safety and customer experience. The implementation of the CASPR technology resulted in a major reduction of ice machine maintenance cleaning and reduced the total fungal count 99.99%.

Category B: Exceptional Food Safety Education and/or Training Program Implementation

ATC's April Rivas of Manteca, CA won for her organizations training and mentoring of small business and start up foodservice operations in the food safety operational and regulatory segments. April and her team have certified over 2,000 food operators in the last year alone! Additionally, ATC has helped over 20 small businesses with compliance and SOP regulatory issues as well as conducted private audits in over 500 business in more than 30 states.

Category C: Leadership in Food Safety

Awarded to Matthew Barone of Kearny High School, Kearny, NJ. Over the last 7 years, Matt has developed and implemented a food safety program at Kearny High School Culinary Arts Program. He has tutored over 300 students annually to earn their ServSafe certificate and 2000 students over the life of the program. With a 90% success rating year over year, the Kearny High School Culinary Arts Program has been widely accepted at area culinary schools, developing the next generation of Foodservice Professionals.

About the Sani Awards:

The Sani Awards™ award program celebrates innovation and excellence in food safety and promotes best practices within the foodservice industry for education/training, employee/customer programs and guest experience. To be eligible for awards, winners had to demonstrate measurable improvements in chains with at least 5 units. Results were required six months post implementation. For more information visit thesaniawards.com.

About Sani Professional®

Sani Professional®, a division of PDI, is a purpose driven company deeply rooted in the prevention of Community Associated Infection (CAI). The Company's line of disposable pre-measured, pre-moistened state-of-the-art wipe products and solutions are ideal for hand sanitizing, hard surface cleaning, sanitizing and advanced disinfecting. These products are EPA and NSF-registered and, as appropriate, FDA food code compliant; meeting the highest food industry safety standards. Visit saniprofessional.com

About PDI

PDI helps reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs and, ultimately, save lives by

delivering a broad range of evidence-based, market leading environmental hygiene and patient

care solutions in the community and healthcare environments. PDI has three divisions, Sani Professional®, PDI Healthcare and Contract Manufacturing. Visit wearepdi.com.

