SaniSure Announces the Acquisition of GL Engineering to Globally Expand its Drug Product Fill and Finish Solutions

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaniSure, a global developer and manufacturer of single-use technology for the biopharmaceutical industry, announced today it has acquired GL Engineering (GLE) of East Hanover, New Jersey. With this acquisition, SaniSure will expand its global integrated offering of drug product fill and finish bioprocessing assemblies and solution including:

Adding new capabilities and manufacturing capacities for drug product filling needles and assemblies.

GLE will become the center of excellence for the development of drug product filling solutions.

Extension of the SaniSure sterile manufacturing platform with a strong focus on final filling.

The acquisition complements each company's technical capabilities, product offering and commercial reach. SaniSure has a direct sales force in the US and Europe together with strategic regional distributors and manufacturer representatives. GLE is a leader in filling needle design and manufacturing.

"We are very excited about the addition of GLE to our innovative product portfolio," said SaniSure's CEO Thomas J. Hook. "GLE's high-quality, global standards filling needle line represents an important expansion to SaniSure's customer-focused solutions. Drug product filling solutions are a critical step in many of our customers' processes. Having the ability to vertically integrate GLE's solutions is quite unique," Hook added.

Global demand for single-use technology is increasing rapidly with increasing R&D activities, a high level of biotech investments and strong global markets fueling a double-digit market growth rate. "SaniSure's assembly capabilities and commercial reach will significantly enhance the commercialization of our unique single-use needle design," said GL Engineering Founder Gerhard Liepold. Liepold, who will now join SaniSure as the Global Product Manager for Drug Product Filling Solutions, said "we are very proud to join the SaniSure team and bring more than two decades of pharmaceutical industry experience with strong engineering and commitment to design innovation in the single-use market."

About SaniSure

SaniSure is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of single-use systems and components for drug and vaccine manufacturing and other biotech and pharmaceutical applications. With the consolidation of several acquisitions under one roof, the combined resources, competencies and ability to create value for customers is unmatched in the industry. SaniSure's core manufacturing capabilities include injection molding, injection stretch blow molding, cleanroom assembly, tubing extrusion, fabrication, filling-needle manufacturing, and many additional proprietary technologies.

SaniSure offers a wide range of single-use technology products including sterile single-use assemblies PharmaTainer™ bottles and carboys, Mixed4Sure™ mixing solutions, Cap2V8® bottle closures, Pharma-Clear® Silicone Tubing, Cellgyn® TPE tubing, aSURE® fittings, Pharma- Line™ I tubing, and many more. SaniSure has a growing global footprint of five manufacturing sites worldwide to provide customers with an unrivaled level of vertical integration and supply-chain security.



About GL Engineering

GL Engineering provides the highest quality, innovative design, prototyping, manufacturing and installation of sterile process engineering concepts and solutions, including custom-made, single-use filling needles and thermocouple testing clamps for the pharmaceutical industry.

With more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, our engineers are committed to designing the best possible products and services to optimize your filling process. GL Engineering provides customers with a customized approach to the cleanest and most efficient filling options on any brand of filling equipment.

Contact:

Chris Ray

Director of Marketing and Communications

SaniSure

[email protected]

+1 (973) 945.1769

Visit websites:

https://www.gl-engineering.com

https://www.sanisure.com

SOURCE SaniSure