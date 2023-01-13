Sanitary Napkin Market is expected to Witness US$ 41 Billion Valuation by 2031 end - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increase in number of adult female populace globally is expected to create significant business opportunities in the sanitary napkin market

Manufacturers are strengthening production capabilities in eco-friendly products to fulfill rising market demands due to increase in environmental concerns

Rise in cases of vaginal infections in Asia Pacific presents sizable business opportunities in the regional market

Wilmington, Del., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sanitary napkin market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2031, according to the market outlook presented in a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Awareness about health and hygiene is growing among women across the globe. This factor is resulting in increased demand for sanitary napkins across developed and developing countries. Furthermore, the market is being driven by increase in adult female population worldwide. Several organizations, such as Saathi pads, ZanaAfrica, and iCare are taking initiatives to improve hygiene in rural parts of the world. Hence, they are offering reusable and cost-effective sanitary pads. These initiatives are expected to drive sales in the global sanitary napkin industry.

Sanitary Napkin Market: Key Findings

Government authorities in several developing countries are collaborating with non-profit organizations in order to spread awareness about the importance of feminine hygiene. For example, major government authorities in Africa are offering menstrual education along with free sanitary pads to school-going girls. Such efforts are anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Sanitary pads are manufactured using non-biodegradable plastics, which are known to be hazardous for environmental health. As per the Menstrual Health Alliance India, one unit of sanitary pad may take up to 500-800 years to decompose. As per the United Nation's reports, on an average, each female using sanitary napkins contributes around 60 kg of sanitary napkin waste in her lifetime, which generates 100,000 tons of waste per year. Growing awareness about environmental concerns across the globe is resulting in rise in demand for eco-friendly sanitary pads.

Majority of sanitary napkin producers across the globe are ensuring that their products are easily available to end-users. They are utilizing online sales channels such e-commerce sites in order to boost adoption of sanitary napkins. Rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry is likely to boost sales in the market in the near future.

Demand for overnight pads is rising as these products are designed with a broad hip protector, which offers leakage protection and enables the user to sleep in a comfortable position. Furthermore, these products come with an odor control mechanism, in which natural oils are used to lock odor. These advantages are driving sales of overnight pads.

Growth Drivers

Rise in efforts of developing countries toward educating women on feminine hygiene is anticipated to drive sale in the global industry

Increase in awareness about importance of health and hygiene among the female population is expected to fuel business growth in the global market

Regional Analysis

Market players are likely to attract notable business expansion opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of vaginal infections in the region. Companies are likely to target rural areas of the region, where close to 80% to 90% of women are still dependent on cloth during menstruation.

Sanitary napkin manufacturers are anticipated to witness higher sales opportunities in North America owing to improved disposable income, rise in prevalence of health disorders among the female population, and technological advancements in the product, such as superabsorbent fiber technology

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced and eco-friendly products

They are increasing R&D activities in order to develop products as per current needs of end-users

Companies are increasing their product promotion and marketing efforts in order to boost their sales

Sanitary Napkin Market: Key Players

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Diva International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Ontex

Lil-lets UK Limited

Procter & Gamble

Organyc

Unicharm Corporation

Sanofi S.A

Sanitary Napkin Market Segmentation

Type

Regular



Overnight



Panty Liners



Ultra-thin



Others (Maxi Pads, Maternity Pads, etc.)

Material

Cottony Comfort Napkins



Dry Feel Napkins

Usage

Disposable



Reusable

Wing

With Wings



Without Wings

Pack Size

6 to 8 Napkins



8 to 15 Napkins



15 to 20 Napkins



20 to 30 Napkins



Above 30 Napkins

Size

Small



Regular



Large



Extra Large



XXL Pads

Distribution Channel

Online



Company-owned Websites





E-commerce Websites



Offline



Pharmacy Stores





ypermarket/Supermarket





Other Retail Stores

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

