Sanitary Napkins Remain Highly Sought-After, Spurring Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growth at 7% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights

The feminine hygiene products market survey by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights into key factors enabling growth. The study identifies government initiatives undertaken to spread awareness about the importance of feminine hygiene as a chief growth driver.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global feminine hygiene market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 27,605.8 million by 2021. Owing to the increasing awareness in terms of personal hygiene among women, the market for feminine hygiene products is estimated to surpass US$ 54,190 million through 2031.

FMI also projects the market to record CAGR of 7% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031 in the comparison above 5.8% CAGR registered between 2016 and 2020.

A remarkable transformation has been observed in the personal care products industry over the past few years. Increasing number of initiatives undertaken by the government as well as global organizations to spread awareness regarding feminine health and menstrual hygiene etiquette are spurring the sales of feminine hygiene products in the developing economies.

Some of the leading international organizations are also providing sanitation kits to girls studying in government colleges and schools in rural areas of developing and under-developed countries. For instance, the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) of South Africa set aside R50 million in 2017, to fund the distribution of sanitary napkins and towels in numerous schools in the region. These increasing initiatives are creating growth prospects for the feminine hygiene products market

Sanitary napkins are projected to remain top-selling products, accounting for a value share of nearly 50% of the market in 2021. Owing to the cost-effectiveness and ongoing development of sanitary napkins, the segment is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2031.

"Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on developing smart solutions to offer improved menstrual hygiene solutions. For instance, some of them are adopting biodegradable raw materials such as bio-actives extracted from plants to comply with strict government environmental laws to curb carbon footprint and to capitalize on increasing demand for feminine hygiene products," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Feminine Hygiene Products Market Survey

The U.S. is leading the North America market for feminine hygiene products, accounting for over 86% of the market value share in the region.

market for feminine hygiene products, accounting for over 86% of the market value share in the region. In Europe , Germany is estimated to dominate the regional market, accounting for more than 18% of the market in 2031.

, is estimated to dominate the regional market, accounting for more than 18% of the market in 2031. Owing to the increasing demand for menstrual cups, the market in France is expected to project growth at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

is expected to project growth at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. East Asia is likely to account for the largest revenue share in the global market with China holding around 81% of the regional market by 2021.

is likely to account for the largest revenue share in the global market with holding around 81% of the regional market by 2021. India is anticipated to account for over 70% of the sales in the South Asia market, favored by increasing number of government initiatives.

Key Drivers

Growing awareness regarding feminine health and menstrual hygiene is fueling the demand for feminine hygiene products.

Increasing number of government initiatives is spurring the sales of feminine hygiene products.

Ongoing development in feminine hygiene products is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

Product recall due to excessive chemicals use in feminine products is negatively affecting the market growth.

Stringent regulatory policies are a factor restraining the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the feminine hygiene products market are focusing on developing innovative products and establishing strategic collaboration and partnership with institutes and organization to consolidate growth in this competitive market. For instance,

In August 2020 , Kimberly-Clark Corporation an American multinational personal care company announced launch of its new products, Pull-Ups® and New Leaf™, a super soft training underwear made using plant-based ingredients.

, Kimberly-Clark Corporation an American multinational personal care company announced launch of its new products, Pull-Ups® and New Leaf™, a super soft training underwear made using plant-based ingredients. In May 2020 , Diva International, a manufacturing company based in Canada , launched a unique menstrual education partnership with a NGO named, Plan International Canada to reach indigenous youth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the feminine hygiene products market profiled by FMI are:

Procter and Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Sanofi S.A

Lil-lets UK Limited

Ontex

Unicharm Corporation

Diva International Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care

More Valuable Insights on Feminine Hygiene Products Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global feminine hygiene products market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in feminine hygiene products market with detailed segmentation:

Product type

Sanitary Napkins

Tampons

Menstrual Cup

Panty liners

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into fiber feminine hygiene products market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for feminine hygiene products market between 2021 and 2031

Feminine hygiene products market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Feminine hygiene products market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Future Market Insights