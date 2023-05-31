Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market worth $2.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sanitary pumps and valves market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Sanitary pumps and valves play a key role in preventing slurries or liquids from contamination. These pumps and valves are made of non-corrosive materials, which help prevent alcoholic beverages, nonalcoholic beverages, dairy products, and processed food from viruses, bacteria, chemical substances, and parasites. This functionality has increased the demand for sanitary pumps and valves across various industries.

Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Pump Type, Power Source, Priming Type, End-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Growing competition from local players and gray market players Key Market Opportunities Increasing IIoT adoption across process industries Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on automation for higher efficiency and safety to drive the market growth

The positive displacement pump type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Positive displacement pumps are well known in the sanitary pumps and valves market for their ability to transfer the high viscous, shear-sensitive fluids gently. Numerous positive displacement pumps are available, all based on different operating principles such as rotational mechanical force or reciprocating mechanical force. Based on these unique properties, positive displacement pumps are expected to be widely adopted in the sanitary pumps and valves market during the forecast period.

The processed food industry is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Adopting sanitary pumps and valves in the processed food industry helps meet standard hygiene requirements. Besides, the need for leakproof and clean containers in the processed food industry creates the need to integrate sanitary valves in pipelines. In food processing plants, sanitary pumps and valves are used for cleaning/rinsing, mixing, filling, machine control, factory solution, and food safety and compliance applications. Quality control systems and adequate food safety are vital to safeguard the health and well-being of people, enhancing livelihood and fostering economic development. Maintaining the highest hygiene levels and desired product quality leads to the demand for sanitary valves and pumps in the processed food industry.

Europe is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

In Europe, increased investments in process industries, stringent environmental regulations, the high demand for process safety systems, and the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things are fostering the growth of the regional sanitary pumps and valves industry. The huge demand for processed products in the region and the increased need for localization of products are the major factors attracting fresh investments in the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, dairy, and cosmetics industries. With the increasing awareness and importance of maintaining hygienic standards across these industries, The European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) formulated the EHEDG guidelines to promote hygiene during food products' production, processing, and packaging.

The major players in the sanitary pumps and valves companies are include Alfa Laval (Sweden), Fristam Pumpen KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), and Dover Corporation (US).

