Sanitary Pumps Market size is set to grow by USD 543.3 million from 2024-2028, Rising demand for sanitary pumps in the food and beverage industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sanitary pumps market size is estimated to grow by USD 543.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.07% during the forecast period. Rising demand for sanitary pumps in the food and beverage industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for sanitary pumps incorporated with advanced technologies. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Laval AB, Ampco Pumps Co., Axiflow Technologies Inc., Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, FRISTAM Pumpen KG GmbH and Co., GEA Group AG, IDEX Corp., INOXPA India Pvt. Ltd., ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, Moyno Inc., Pentair Plc, Q Pumps, Spirax Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Verder Liquids BV, and Xylem Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sanitary pumps market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Sanitary Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 543.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Ampco Pumps Co., Axiflow Technologies Inc., Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, FRISTAM Pumpen KG GmbH and Co., GEA Group AG, IDEX Corp., INOXPA India Pvt. Ltd., ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, Moyno Inc., Pentair Plc, Q Pumps, Spirax Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Verder Liquids BV, and Xylem Inc.

Market Driver

The sanitary pumps market is witnessing significant growth due to the focus on energy efficiency in industrial equipment. Manufacturers are enhancing pump designs and integrating sensors for real-time monitoring of parameters like vibration, temperature, and pressure. IIoT technologies are being adopted to optimize operational chains, enabling automatic error detection and correction, remote supervision, and predictive maintenance. This trend is expected to continue as industries digitize their processes and automate production lines.

The rotational and drive pumps market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for self-priming pumps in various industries. The use of advanced materials in the production of these pumps, such as aluminum and composite materials, is a trend that is gaining popularity due to their lightweight and durable properties.

The market is also witnessing an increase in the demand for energy-efficient pumps, as businesses seek to reduce their carbon footprint and save on operational costs. Additionally, the use of smart technology in pumps is becoming increasingly common, with features like fluid level sensors and remote monitoring becoming standard offerings. Overall, the sanitary pumps market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The sanitary pumps market faces challenges from raw material price fluctuations, particularly for steel and aluminum, which account for a significant portion of production costs. The use of stainless steel 316 grade, a key material due to its resistance to high temperatures and rust prevention, adds to the market's vulnerability. These price changes are anticipated to impact the global sanitary pumps market significantly during the forecast period.

The sanitary pumps market faces several challenges. The primary challenge is ensuring the proper functioning of these pumps in handling wastewater and sewage. The complexity of the fluids and the need for efficient and effective pumping solutions require advanced technologies and materials. Another challenge is the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly pumps.

Compliance with regulations, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU), adds to the complexity. Procurement of high-quality components and the need for regular maintenance are also significant challenges. Centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and submersible pumps are commonly used in the sanitary pumps market. Proper selection and application of these pumps are crucial to ensure their longevity and efficiency.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Kinetic sanitary pumps

1.2 Positive displacement (PD) sanitary pumps End-user 2.1 Food and beverage

2.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Kinetic sanitary pumps- The sanitary pumps market is driven by the increasing demand for centrifugal and liquid ring pumps in various industries. Centrifugal pumps, which make up the majority of pumps in use, are ideal for moving low-viscosity fluids and are commonly used in high-purity applications due to their durability and sanitary design. Liquid ring pumps, on the other hand, are specialized for pumping fluids containing gases or air without losing prime, making them suitable for clean-in-place (CIP) return pumps in high-purity processing applications. Both types offer advantages such as simple construction, low maintenance, and wide flow and pressure range.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the context of IIoT and automation, sanitary pumps play a crucial role in enhancing efficiency, safety, and productivity in various plant environments. These pumps are extensively used in process industries such as Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal care, Water treatment, and Chemical processing. Stainless steel, a key material in sanitary pump construction, ensures the transportation of hygienic liquids, including slurries, in a reliable and effective manner. Sanitary pumps come in various types, including air operated pumps, double diaphragm pumps, centrifugal pumps, and specialty pumps.

Air operated pumps are particularly useful in applications where cleanliness is paramount, while double diaphragm pumps excel in handling liquids with solids. Centrifugal pumps and specialty pumps cater to specific requirements in terms of flow rate, pressure, and fluid characteristics. Sanitary valves are essential components in sanitary pump systems, ensuring the safe and controlled transportation of products for human consumption. The integration of sanitary pumps and specialized equipment in processing pipelines contributes significantly to the overall safety and efficiency of industrial operations.

Market Research Overview

The Sanitary Pumps Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of pumps employed in transporting water and wastewater in various sanitation applications. These pumps ensure effective and efficient water management in sectors such as municipalities, industrial processes, and commercial establishments. The market is driven by factors like increasing water demand, stringent regulations, and technological advancements.

Sanitary pumps come in various types, including sewage pumps, wastewater pumps, and grinder pumps, each designed to cater to specific requirements. Materials used in their construction include cast iron, stainless steel, and other corrosion-resistant materials to ensure durability and resistance to harsh conditions. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing focus on water conservation and the need for sustainable water management solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Kinetic Sanitary Pumps



Positive Displacement (PD) Sanitary Pumps

End-user

Food And Beverage



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Applications



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio