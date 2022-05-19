Sanitary Pumps Market Size to Grow by USD 464.56 Mn | 48% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Sanitary Pumps Market share witnessed a YOY growth of 3.42% in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Sanitary Pumps Market is the consolidation of vendors.

The report extensively covers the Sanitary Pumps Market segmentation by:

  • Product - PD sanitary pump and centrifugal sanitary pump
  • End-Users - Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others
  • Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Vendor Insights 
The Sanitary Pumps Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Dover Corp.
  • GEA Group AG
  • IDEX Corp.
  • ITT Inc.
  • KSB SE and Co. KGaA
  • Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc
  • SPX FLOW Inc.
  • Sulzer Ltd.
  • Xylem Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis 
APAC will account for 48 percent of market growth. In APAC, the most important markets for sanitary pumps are China, India, and Japan. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the increasing demand for sanitary pumps from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries will aid the sanitary pumps market expansion in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis
The positive displacement (PD) sanitary pumps sector will grow its market share significantly. Because PD sanitary pumps can handle a wide range of fluids, they are a popular choice for hygienic applications in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The introduction of new types of positive displacement sanitary pumps, such as twin-screw pumps, is also assisting the market's expansion.

Key Market Dynamics: 

Vendor consolidation will be one of the key factors driving sanitary pump market growth. The sanitary pump market is very competitive due to the vast number of local and foreign providers. Several vendors are opting for strategic mergers and acquisitions as raw material prices fluctuate and profit margins fall. To extend their market, several European vendors are acquiring African and Asian sellers.

Other providers are strengthening their service offerings through mergers and acquisitions. The high consolidation approach, both on the vendor and consumer sides of the supply chain, will positively impact the growth of the sanitary pumps market.

Sanitary Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 464.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.42

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, Dover Corp., GEA Group AG, IDEX Corp., ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • PD sanitary pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Centrifugal sanitary pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Dover Corp.
  • GEA Group AG
  • IDEX Corp.
  • ITT Inc.
  • KSB SE and Co. KGaA
  • Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc
  • SPX FLOW Inc.
  • Sulzer Ltd.
  • Xylem Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

