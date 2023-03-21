Sanitary pumps market size to grow by USD 560.15 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 52% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sanitary pumps market size is estimated to grow by USD 560.15 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC was the highest contributing region to the global sanitary pumps market in 2022, owing to the high demand for sanitary pumps from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries. Small and medium business enterprises are increasingly adopting sanitary pumps to compete with international vendors. Moreover, the market also provides significant opportunities for vendors owing to the large population and increasing urbanization. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitary Pumps Market 2023-2027

Sanitary pumps market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver – The market is driven by the rising demand for sanitary pumps in the food and beverage industry . The food and beverage industry has become more regulated in recent years as regulators impose new hygiene and sanitary standards. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are becoming more regulated, with various government agencies and associations requiring food and beverage manufacturers to maintain the highest levels of quality and safety. In addition, consumers are also shifting to organic foods, opening up new growth opportunities in the food and beverage industry market. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– . The food and beverage industry has become more regulated in recent years as regulators impose new hygiene and sanitary standards. Developed regions such as and are becoming more regulated, with various government agencies and associations requiring food and beverage manufacturers to maintain the highest levels of quality and safety. In addition, consumers are also shifting to organic foods, opening up new growth opportunities in the food and beverage industry market. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Trend – The adoption of air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology is identified as the primary trend in the market. Due to their versatility, the air-driven double diaphragm pumps are suitable for sanitary applications in the food and beverage, paint and coating, and ceramics industries. In the food and beverage industry, hygienic air-driven double diaphragm pumps can handle both viscous fluids such as chocolate and materials containing solids such as soups. These pumps are suitable for wet conditions as they can also be used in the water and wastewater industry as dry pumps without electricity. Furthermore, air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps require minimal maintenance and services for repair and less cleaning up. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

– Due to their versatility, the air-driven double diaphragm pumps are suitable for sanitary applications in the food and beverage, paint and coating, and ceramics industries. In the food and beverage industry, hygienic air-driven double diaphragm pumps can handle both viscous fluids such as chocolate and materials containing solids such as soups. These pumps are suitable for wet conditions as they can also be used in the water and wastewater industry as dry pumps without electricity. Furthermore, air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps require minimal maintenance and services for repair and less cleaning up. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge – The growth of the market is affected by the volatility in raw material prices. The manufacture of pumps requires several raw materials such as steel, cast iron, brass, and bronze. These commodities are traded globally, making them highly susceptible to price fluctuations. Among all raw materials, steel and aluminum account for the highest percentage. Moreover, these pumps mainly use 316 stainless steel, because it can withstand high temperatures and the protective oxide layer helps prevent rust formation that can contaminate food. This makes 316 stainless steel suitable for use in the food, beverage, and healthcare industries. For instance, the producer price index of stainless steel was 85.4 in 2017. It increased to 108.6 in 2018, and further, it increased to 116.9 in 2019. These fluctuations are expected to impact the prices of raw materials and, in turn, the global sanitary pumps market during the forecast period.

Sanitary pumps market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The sanitary pumps market is segmented as below:

Type Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Kinetic sanitary pumps



Positive displacement (PD) sanitary pumps

End-user Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Food and beverage



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications



Others

Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

APAC



China





India



North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Based on the type, the market will witness significant growth in the kinetic sanitary pumps segment. In processing applications, kinetic pumps often have very specific capabilities. It is made to pump fluids that contain entrained air or gases without losing their prime, which a typical centrifugal pump finds challenging. This design element makes the liquid ring pump an excellent option for clean-in-place (CIP) return pumps in high-purity process applications. Such factors will be expected to drive the segment's growth in the market during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Sanitary pumps market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sanitary pumps market report covers the following areas:

Sanitary pumps market 2023-2027 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the power electronics market, including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Ampco Pumps Co., Axiflow Technologies Inc., Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, FRISTAM Pumpen KG GmbH and Co., GEA Group AG, IDEX Corp., INOXPA INDIA Pvt. Ltd., ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, Moyno Inc., Pentair Plc, Q Pumps, Spirax Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Verder Liquids BV, and Xylem Inc.

The sanitary pumps market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 69.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. The market is segmented by product (PD sanitary pump and centrifugal sanitary pump) and end-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others).

The sanitary pumps market size in India is forecast to increase by USD 35.44 million. The market is segmented by product (PD sanitary pump and centrifugal sanitary pump) and end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others).

Sanitary Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 560.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Ampco Pumps Co., Axiflow Technologies Inc., Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, FRISTAM Pumpen KG GmbH and Co., GEA Group AG, IDEX Corp., INOXPA INDIA Pvt. Ltd., ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, Moyno Inc., Pentair Plc, Q Pumps, Spirax Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Verder Liquids BV, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast periodCOVID-19. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

