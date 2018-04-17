"I grew tired and disgusted by standing in fresh and dried urine when using a public restroom. I decided to develop a device that would prevent the splattering of urine at the urinal," said the inventor. The P-TRAP provides a method of improving sanitation in public bathrooms. It will help to keep bathrooms clean and sanitary by eliminating wet urinal areas and the smell of foul, old urine odor. In addition, it will prevent urine from splashing onto pants when using a urinal. It is producible in various colors to match any bathroom decor.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NAV-1198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanitary-urinal-device-for-public-restrooms-invented-nav-1198-300629813.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

