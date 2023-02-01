Sanitary valves market: Growth opportunities led by Adamant Valves and Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Technavio

Feb 01, 2023, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sanitary valves market size is forecasted to increase by USD 603.86 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.16%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising use of sanitary valves in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries, improvement in valve actuators, and increasing implementation of stringent regulations in end-user industries.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adamant Valves, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, APEX Industrial solutions, Assured Automation, Cashco Inc., Central States Industrial, CSK-BIO PTE LTD., Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC, Emerson Electric Co, Haitima Corp., Haleson, Holland Applied Technologies Inc., Integral Process Controls India (P) Ltd., ITT Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Modentic Industrial Corp., Sanitary Fittings LLC, SMC S.r.l. , Swagelok Co., and Valtorc International.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, processed food, beverages, dairy, and others) and product (control valves, double valves, single valves, butterfly valves, and others).
Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)
- Inclusion
- Pharmaceutical:
The pharmaceutical segment was valued at USD 664.99 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. This segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The use of sanitary valves in the pharmaceutical segment is rising owing to the high demand for sanitation in production processes in pharmaceutical plants. Moreover, stringent regulations can lead to significant product recalls and penalties in case of deviation in product quality. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this sanitary valves market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sanitary valves market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the sanitary valves market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sanitary valves market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sanitary valves market vendors
|
Sanitary Valves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
179
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 603.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.43
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adamant Valves, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, APEX Industrial solutions, Assured Automation, Cashco Inc., Central States Industrial, CSK-BIO PTE LTD., Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC , Emerson Electric Co, Haitima Corp., Haleson, Holland Applied Technologies Inc. , Integral Process Controls India (P) Ltd., ITT Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Modentic Industrial Corp., Sanitary Fittings LLC, SMC S.r.l. , Swagelok Co., and Valtorc International
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
