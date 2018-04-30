LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others), By End User (Individual & Commercial), By Region (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, & South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5381389



According to "Global Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022", sanitary ware market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.Growth in the market is led by rising demand for efficient sanitary ware systems which use minimal amount of water, coupled with continuing growth in the residential and commercial real estate sectors, globally.



Moreover, rising awareness regarding proper sanitation in developing countries and increasing number of initiatives by the governments for the same is expected to further propel growth in the global sanitary ware market in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in the global sanitary ware market are Lixil Group Corporation, TOTO Ltd., Roca Sanitarios S.A., Kohler Co., Ideal Standard International S.A., Duravit AG, HSIL Ltd., Geberit AG, RAK Ceramics PJSC, and Villeroy & Boch AG.



"Global Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" discusses the following aspects of sanitary ware market globally:

• Sanitary Ware Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Product Type (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others), By End User (Individual & Commercial), By Region (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, & South America)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of sanitary ware market globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, sanitary ware manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with sanitary ware manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5381389



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanitary-ware-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-7-by-2022-300638095.html