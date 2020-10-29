Sanitation Station Provides Cost-Effective Sanitizing Solution to Businesses

LIVINGSTON, Ala., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A product that is streamlining personal sanitization also aims to sharpen society's focus on health and personal hygiene in public settings. Producers believe Sanitation Station is a must-have for businesses as public sanitization has become a standard for the American way of life.

This is the Sanitation Station-Branded Unit with manual gel pump. It sits alongside Sanitation Station's sister product, Foam in a Box, which houses a gallon of foam sanitizer with a smaller physical footprint. These are examples of Sanitation Station Custom-Branded Units with various pump options, including touchless USB foam pump and manual gel pump. Our design team works with brands to create custom-branded units, an effort to help offset the cost of providing sanitizer for business owners by providing a marketing opportunity. This also promotes an association with health and wellness with a brand's logo and imagery.

Now available, Sanitation Station conveniently provides sanitizing options to retail customers and visitors to public spaces. A portable display station for hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, it seamlessly integrates into any public setting. From national chains to local shops, Sanitation Station's locales help prove a brand's dedication to the health and safety of its visiting public.

"The burden on business owners right now is to meet their patrons' heightened expectations to ensure their health and wellness while out in public," said Kirk Stephens, Sanitation Station founder. "The bottom line is, unless customers feel safe, they may not choose that particular place to do business."

Available as an indoor unit or all-weather unit, Sanitation Station provides sanitizing supplies with a hassle-free setup. The product conveniently ships flat as a kit with a heavy-duty stand that erects into Sanitation Station.

The stand comes with a high-quality hand sanitizing gel or foam, stainless steel and/or touchless pump options, as well as disinfecting wipes and a dispenser. With approximately 5,000 pumps of sanitizer per gallon of gel or 9,000-10,000 dispenses per gallon of foam, and 300 wipes per roll, Sanitation Station is ideal for bulk dispensing in high traffic areas.

In addition to its public health-centered focus, Sanitation Station serves as a display space for custom branding opportunities. Units can be ordered with custom logos, messaging and other brand-specific graphics to help offset the costs associated with providing sanitizing products.

Now in more than a dozen states across the country, Sanitation Station has found its niche in a variety of settings, including schools and universities, municipal buildings, grocery and retail stores, production facilities and beyond.

"Adding Sanitation Station to your place of business shows that your brand is dedicated to protecting the health of your customers and employees," Stephens said.

For more information, visit www.sanitationstation.com, or contact Kirk Stephens at 833-703-0519 or [email protected]. Sanitation Station is located at 210 N. Industrial Park Road in Livingston, AL.

