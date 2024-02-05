Sanitizer Market size is set to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2022-2027, Rising demand from developing regions to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sanitizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The primary trend in the global sanitizer market is the rising demand from developing regions, particularly in APAC, MEA, and South America. Increased urbanization and improved living standards have led to higher disposable incomes, prompting consumers to prioritize hygiene products. Vendors are targeting these regions with advertising campaigns to tap into the growing market potential, driving overall market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitizer Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

3M Co., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Boots UK Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lion Corp., LOreal SA, PZ Cussons Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon LLC, and Amway Corp. are some of the major companies.

3M Co.: The company offers sanitizers such as 3M Littman BT avagard handrub.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Hand sanitizer and Food contact surface sanitizers), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hand sanitizer segment is expected to witness significant growth in the sanitizer market during the forecast period. Vendors are introducing various hand sanitizer products, including vaporizers, portable bottles, and manual/non-touch dispensers, to cater to consumer preferences. The launch of skin-friendly, durable, and eco-friendly products further fuels segment growth. Increased internet usage has facilitated online sales of hygiene products, with e-commerce platforms serving as crucial distribution channels for hand sanitizers. The expanding e-commerce industry and the proliferation of websites selling hygiene products will continue to drive segment growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

"The increase in hygiene consciousness drives growth, however, the health risks associated with sanitizers may hamper the growth."

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Sanitizer Market report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Sanitizer Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Sanitizer Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Sanitizer industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Sanitizer vendors

Alcohol-based sanitizers and antibacterial solutions are becoming popular choices

The sanitizer industry, encompassing hand sanitizers and disinfectants, is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing demand for personal hygiene and infection prevention products. Alcohol-based sanitizers and antibacterial solutions are prominent segments, reflecting heightened public health awareness and sanitation measures amid pandemics. With rising demand for hand rubs and surface disinfection, sanitizer brands are innovating to meet evolving consumer needs in the global sanitizing market.

Related Reports:

The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,644.74 million.

The body masks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 215.46 million.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio