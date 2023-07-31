Sanitizer Market size to grow by USD 1,129.1 million from 2022 to 2027; The increase in hygiene consciousness drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sanitizer market size is set to grow by USD 1,129.1 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.78%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitizer Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Boots UK Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lion Corp., LOreal SA, PZ Cussons Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon LLC, and Amway Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Hand Sanitizer



Food Contact Surface Sanitizers

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the hand sanitizer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors continually introduce a diverse range of hand sanitizers to maintain their presence in the market. They offer various dispenser types, such as vaporizers, portable bottles, and manual/non-touch dispensers, providing consumers with ample choices. The introduction of skin-friendly, durable, and eco-friendly products is expected to fuel segment growth. The expansion of this segment is closely tied to the growing Internet user base, as online platforms act as a distribution medium between retail solution providers and consumers. The increased online searches for hygiene products in the past five years have opened up opportunities for market growth. Online shops, with better accessibility, reputation, and product diversity, hold significant importance in selling hand sanitizers. The flourishing e-commerce industry and the rise in websites selling hygiene products are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the sanitizer market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Boots UK Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lion Corp., LOreal SA, PZ Cussons Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon LLC, and Amway Corp.

Vendors Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers sanitizer such as 3M littman BT avagard handrub.

The company offers sanitizer such as littman BT avagard handrub. Ecolab Inc. - The company offers sanitizer such as Dabur Sanitize air sanitizer.

The company offers sanitizer such as Dabur Sanitize air sanitizer. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers sanitizer such as sink and surface cleaner sanitizer.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Sanitizer Market Driver

The increase in hygiene consciousness is notably driving the market growth. Hand sanitizer, containing alcohol or persistent antiseptic, is recommended when soap and water are scarce. It effectively kills various bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and tuberculosis. Research shows that hand sanitizer is more effective than hand washing against the common cold. Thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting food contact surfaces is crucial to prevent harmful microorganisms from contaminating food. Younger generations and high-income individuals have a positive perception of disinfectants due to access to information and purchasing capabilities. Growing awareness of hygiene benefits has led to increased demand for disinfectant products like hand sanitizers and food contact surface sanitizers, driving market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Sanitizer Market Trends

Rising demand from developing regions is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Disinfection practices in rural areas of developing regions like APAC, MEA, and South America are limited due to lower awareness among the population. However, urban populations in countries like India, China, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil are growing due to improved job opportunities, leading to increased disposable income and improved living standards. With more working women, household income has risen, allowing consumers to afford basic necessities and luxuries. Vendors are targeting these regions to tap into the growing market by using advertising campaigns to educate customers about the importance of disinfection. As a result, the adoption of disinfectants is increasing in developing regions, driving the global disinfectant market during the forecast period.

Major Sanitizer Market Challenge

Health risks associated with sanitizers are major challenges hindering the market growth. The use of hand sanitizer is associated with various health risks, mainly due to the presence of triclosan. Triclosan, a common ingredient in hand sanitizers and other cleaning products, can lead to antibiotic resistance by killing beneficial bacteria. Moreover, triclosan found in clothing, toys, and furniture may negatively impact immune system function and hormone regulation. This disruption in the immune system can make individuals more susceptible to allergies and harmful chemicals. Additionally, most hand sanitizers contain high levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which can be harmful if ingested, especially for children. The increasing research on the potential harm caused by hand sanitizers may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sanitizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the sanitizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sanitizer market vendors

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,656.28 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 7,865.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (gel, foam, spray, and wipe), end-user (commercial, residential, and institutional), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An emerging trend in the hand sanitizer market is the customization of products for commercial and institutional end-users.

The hand hygiene market share is expected to increase to USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. The hand hygiene market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user(Commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.) One of the key factors driving the global hand hygiene industry growth is the increasing use of skin-safe products.

Sanitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,129.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Boots UK Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lion Corp., LOreal SA, PZ Cussons Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon LLC, and Amway Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

