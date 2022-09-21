Sanitizing Agents Market Poised for over 7.8% Growth by 2029, Growing by Increasing Investment in The Development of Eco-Friendly Acid-Based Chemicals: States by Exactitude Consultancy

The Sanitizing Agents Market size is expected to reach 32.34 USD billion by 2029; Sanitizing Agents are a necessary sanitary product for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in homes and environments

PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation has become an important aspect of the major industrial processes and commercial sectors. Sanitizing agents are being used more frequently to maintain a level of sanitation. The growing awareness of the importance of food product quality is a major reason why demand for sanitizing agents is expected to rise due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The Global Sanitizing Agents Market is expected to grow from 16.90 USD billion in 2021 to 32.34 USD billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029

Major health concerns are expected to drive demand for sanitizing agents. Outbreaks caused by food consumption are a major factor influencing the use of sanitizing agents. For example, the Food Quality and Safety Agency published a report stating that food-borne outbreaks in Brazil resulted in approximately 2900 illnesses over a six-year period. Such incidents increase the demand for sanitizing agents of both physical and chemical nature, such as chlorine dioxide and quaternary ammonium boost the Sanitizing Agents Market.

Key Industry Development

27/7/2021 - Reckitt Benckiser shares hit as boom in cleaning products moderates

Reckitt Benckiser has warned that a boom in demand for disinfectants and surface cleaners has moderated while commodity cost pressures have intensified, sending shares in the household products group sharply lower.

01/12/21- STERIS Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cantel Medical

STERIS plc ("STERIS" or the "Company") and Cantel Medical Corp ( NYSE:CMD) ("Cantel") today announced that STERIS has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cantel, through a U.S. subsidiary.

Due to rise in investment in development of eco-friendly acid-based chemicals, Asian Market to Witness Increasing Investments in sanitizing agents' market.

Asian countries are increasing their investments in the production of sanitizing agents. These investments reflect the importance of sanitizing agents in the Asian market. For example, Indian Peroxide Ltd. announced the opening of a new hydrogen peroxide production plant in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Regulations pertaining to Sanitization to Effectively Govern the Sanitizing Agents Market

The major growth influencers of the sanitizing agent market are stringent regulations for maintaining sanitization in industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and others. For example, Toronto Public Health recently closed one restaurant and issued conditional passes to ten others due to a variety of factors, one of which was sanitation.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 16.90 USD billion Revenue forecast in 2029 32.34 USD billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Resin, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Russia & CIS Countries; Benelux; Turkey; Spain; Switzerland; Sweden; Poland; Austria; Norway; Denmark; Finland; Portugal; Czech Republic (CZ); Slovenia; China; India; Japan; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG, Johnson& Johnson, Peroxy Chem, Badger Fabrication, Hydriyte Chemical Company, IVH-Germany, Seatax Ltd., Troy Chemical Industries, and Maclin Group Customization scope Report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Sanitizing Agents Market Players to Gain Greater Profits with the help of evolving Sanitation Requirements

Players in the sanitizing agent market are increasingly strategizing their future actions in order to gain a significant competitive advantage and offer improved products to the market. Among the key actions that govern the business growth of these sanitizing agent providers are acquisition and collaboration strategies.

The key players include 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG, Johnson& Johnson, Peroxy Chem, Badger Fabrication, Hydriyte Chemical Company, IVH-Germany, Seatax Ltd., Troy Chemical Industries, and Maclin Group.

Key Market Segments: Sanitizing agents Market

Sanitizing Agents Market by Process Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Physical Sanitation

Hot Water



Steam

Chemical Sanitation

Alkaline Based



Chlorine Compounds





Quaternary Ammonium Compounds



Acid Based



Alcohol





Hydrogen Peroxide





Peracetic Acid





Anionic Acids





Iodophors

Sanitizing Agents Market by Industrial Vertical, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Food & Beverages

Retail & Consumer Industry

Hospital Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Brewery Industry

Others

Sanitizing Agents Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Applications from Several Sectors to Boost Market Progress

Sanitizing Agents applications are increasing rapidly from the food & beverage, textiles, and home care sector. Its disinfecting ability and effectiveness are expected to increase its adoption. The rising awareness from consumers regarding hygiene is expected to boost its sales. Further, the adoption of the product as an ingredient in hand wash, shampoo, cleaning products, detergent, and sanitizers is expected to boost the product demand. It is used in several Industrial cleaning applications to remove dust particles, by-products, soil, and other impurities. Increasing adoption of the product in hospitals and other medical institutions is expected to boost its sales. Rising per-capita income and evolving consumer lifestyles lead to the adoption of cleaning agents from consumers in developing countries. These factors are likely to fuel the Sanitizing Agents market growth.

The Sanitizing Agents Market Industry Research Report contains:

Determine Sanitizing Agents market potential and flooring concentration processing industry market segment

Find the best way to access the manufacture of flooring

Newly EPA-approved adhesive line Sanitizing Agents market segment.

Advanced Products, Inc (API) production capacity evaluation, marketing, and sales requirements to succeed in this market segment.

Identify potential customers that your current sales representative is likely to call when selling in the current market.

