Sanitizing Doormat Disrupts The Smart Home Industry
Nebula Mat Meets Crowd-Funding Goal, Reveals Prototype On Social Media
Aug 25, 2021, 10:06 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful Kickstarter campaign in May 2021, Nebula Mat secured funding to develop a prototype of the product for beta testing. Using organic marketing strategies through Tik Tok and Instagram Reels, the startup company introduced the revolutionary smart home device to the digital world.
The 25-day Kickstarter campaign brought in $26,032 in pledges of early adopters in anticipation of the smart home product. Backers were able to secure a Nebula Mat from the first round of production expected to be delivered in Fall, 2021 at up to 35% off MSRP, which is the lowest offer the brand has made available to the public at this time.
Nebula Mat released its first look of the prototype on July 28, 2021, via Tik Tok and Instagram. The viral Tik Tok debut earned the brand more than 51,000 views and has since accumulated over 1.5 million views on the platform. The startup plans to utilize organic social media efforts to continue spreading brand awareness leading up to the anticipated October production date.
Customers can pre-order the product at its introductory rate of $199 prior to the Fall 2021 distribution. You can find videos and photos of the mat in action on the Nebula Mat social media accounts.
Key Insights:
- Product body material made from durable, hard-shell polymer blend that is built for longevity with daily use.
- Drying area with washable, Eco-friendly microfiber cloths.
- Use of replaceable & recyclable misting pods for a sustainable solution.
- Misting pods containing medical-grade HOCL solution that is EPA-registered and a safe alternative to harmful cleaning chemicals such as bleach.
- Weather-resistant model meant for covered entryways.
- The automated sensor detects users while walking up and triggers the touchless activation when stepping onto misting pads.
- Safe for heels, sandals, and open-toe shoes.
- Progressive, modern design that compliments your doorway.
Product Specifications:
- Height = 2.7"
- Length = 33"
- Width = 21"
- Weight estimated 20 lbs
- Anticipated Price Per Unit = $199*
*Pricing subject to change
Demonstration Video
High-Resolution Images
Media Library
Kickstarter
Website: www.nebulamat.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/nebulamat
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thenebulamat
Twitter: www.twitter.com/nebulamat
Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@nebulamat
Nebula Mat
Lauren Keuning
P: 616-834-2720
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Nebula Mat
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article