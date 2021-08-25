Sanitizing Doormat Disrupts The Smart Home Industry

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful Kickstarter campaign in May 2021, Nebula Mat secured funding to develop a prototype of the product for beta testing. Using organic marketing strategies through Tik Tok and Instagram Reels, the startup company introduced the revolutionary smart home device to the digital world.

The 25-day Kickstarter campaign brought in $26,032 in pledges of early adopters in anticipation of the smart home product. Backers were able to secure a Nebula Mat from the first round of production expected to be delivered in Fall, 2021 at up to 35% off MSRP, which is the lowest offer the brand has made available to the public at this time.