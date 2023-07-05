Sanity Becomes First CMS to Be Named a Shopify Certified Plus partner

Sanity provides Shopify Plus merchants with a modern CMS platform to create rich, engaging shopping experiences that exceed consumers' expectations.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanity, the Composable Content Cloud, has become the first content management system (CMS) to be named a Shopify Certified App Partner. Sanity provides Shopify customers with a flexible, advanced content platform available to increase sales and bolster customer lifetime value through exceptional shopping experiences.

This latest announcement deepens the companies' existing strategic partnership, which began with Shopify's investment in Sanity in July 2022. At that time, Sanity was also a launch partner and the first CMS to partner with Shopify's headless commerce framework, Hydrogen. Sanity and Shopify earlier this year announced an extension of the integration, making Sanity's powerful content platform connect to Shopify's Custom storefronts built on Shopify's liquid platform.

Through the partnership, top Shopify merchants like Skims, Tecovas, Tommy John and Good American have already partnered with Sanity to boost their Shopify experience with state-of-the-art content management capabilities. Being a pure technology vendor, Sanity works closely with agencies including SDG, Accenture, We Make Websites, and Tomorrow.

"This partnership brings new potential to Shopify merchants who want to accelerate their digital strategy," said Magnus Hillestad, CEO and co-founder of Sanity. "We look forward to collaborating with Shopify and bringing structured content to the community."

As a partner in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, Sanity enables Shopify Plus merchants to create composable commerce experiences that result in increased efficiency, better omnichannel experiences and higher velocity driving sales and customer engagement.

Backed by an unparalleled developer experience, Sanity is fully composable through APIs that sync any data source, enrich content, and connect to all distribution channels. As the most customizable content platform available, developers have the freedom to build content management interfaces that maximize teams' efficiency and impact.

"Sanity lets us say yes to our creative ideas. I'm so used to hearing 'no, that's not possible on this platform.' Not anymore! It's an awesome feeling and has really opened up how we think about engaging with our customers," said Ashley Brooks E-commerce Operations Manager at AETHER Apparel.

"Sanity is a unique CMS that let us scale and automate our content operations - fast, without compromises," said Kevin Harwood CTO at Tecovas.

"It's never been more important to engage shoppers with unique experiences and creative storytelling. Being able to model and manage content through custom workflows means brands can tell their story exactly the way they want. Sanity offers the flexibility to do just that and now with this partnership, merchants can reflect it more easily on their online stores," said Vanessa Lee, VP Product - Storefront at Shopify.

Learn more about the Sanity Connect for Shopify app here.

About Sanity

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content management system that creates a competitive advantage by optimizing content experiences and operational efficiency across marketing, support, e-commerce, and more. Dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Oslo, Norway, Sanity is used by thousands of industry-leading companies including PUMA, AT&T, Burger King, Tata, Spotify, Shopify and Figma.

Sanity was founded in 2018 and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch and WPEngine founder Ben Metcalfe. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.

SOURCE Sanity.io