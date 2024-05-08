Sanity Launches Create: An AI-Assisted Writing Tool for Content Teams

Create is the first AI-assisted content workspace that is seamlessly integrated with a CMS, enabling automated publishing of content across multiple channels

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanity, the content platform used by leading companies including AT&T, Puma, Morning Brew and Figma, today introduced Sanity Create, a new AI-assisted writing tool that brings the entire content lifecycle into a single flow—from creation and management to publishing—to content creators. The product was announced during Sanity Connect, the company's spring launch event.

Early access to Sanity Create is now available: sanity.io/create

Sanity Create reimagines content creation by uniquely combining best-of-breed large language models (LLMs) with rich context from Sanity's Content Lake into an intuitive writing environment – giving professional content teams a new way to achieve more creativity, higher-quality content and faster output.

With 90% of online content projected to be AI-generated by 2026, Sanity Create assists users in ensuring content is intentional and impactful for their business. Capabilities include:

Gathering rich, relevant context: Collect notes, briefs, plans, loose ideas, facts and style guides from across collaborators.

Collect notes, briefs, plans, loose ideas, facts and style guides from across collaborators. Empowering creators with AI assistance: Work within a distraction-free writing space alongside an AI ghostwriter while keeping the creator in control.

Work within a distraction-free writing space alongside an AI ghostwriter while keeping the creator in control. Collaborating with humans and machines simultaneously: Invite human collaborators to create alongside the AI.

Invite human collaborators to create alongside the AI. Publishing automatically: Seamlessly structure and push the free form, generated content into the Sanity Studio and automatically stage it with a single click.

"Sanity Create unlocks the future we've imagined for our content workflows," said David Annez , VP of Product at loveholidays and Sanity Customer. "It's the missing piece for how editors work to create the best content out there."

"We firmly believe that content can be a competitive advantage that drives businesses forward if managed strategically," said Magnus Hillestead , co-founder and CEO of Sanity. "Adding Create to the Sanity platform breaks more silos in the content lifecycle and unlocks new possibilities for teams to transform their business with content."

To learn more about Sanity Connect or view content from today's event, including a demonstration of the solution, visit sanity.io .

About Sanity

Sanity is the content platform that helps businesses turn content into competitive advantage. Sanity's Content Fabric offers a unique Content-as-Data framework that connects all systems, data, and workflows around content and helps teams manifest content to customers from a single source. Businesses like Anthropic, Figma, Amplitude, AT&T, Burger King, Morning Brew, Skims, Arcteryx, Spotify and Shopify use Sanity to create a content platform that is shaped around their business needs to drive growth. Based out of San Francisco, California, Sanity is recognized as a leader in CMS, Headless CMS and DXP by G2, Gartner and Forrester, its vision for a new Content Fabric changes what people expect from their content platforms.

Sanity was founded in 2018 and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Shopify, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch and WPEngine founder Ben Metcalfe. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia for Sanity

Maegan Ratts

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 138

SOURCE Sanity