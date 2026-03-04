Sanity Launches The AI Content Operating System for the AI Era

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most enterprise teams pushing into AI hit a wall, not because AI isn't capable, but because the content foundation underneath (i.e., page-based systems storing blobs) wasn't designed for this era. AI needs structure, relationships, governance, and real-time data.

Today, Sanity announces the evolution of its platform as the Content Operating System for the AI era: the intelligent backend for companies building AI content operations at scale. Built around three pillars — model your business, automate everything, and power anything — Sanity gives teams the structured foundation, automation layer, and agentic context to run AI in production.

Over the past few months, Sanity has unveiled several native AI features for customers' AI content operations. Sanity's Content Agent, runs complex content operations, auditing thousands of pages, surfacing strategy gaps, staging content for publishing, directly in the editorial workflow. Functions and Agent API extend automation across translation, distribution, and publishing. And the MCP server gives external AI agents direct, governed access to structured content, eliminating duplicate data stores and custom integration work.

The latest native AI feature, Agent Context, takes the company further toward its vision: By compressing your Sanity schema, agents don't just retrieve your content — they understand it, translating natural language questions into precise queries against your actual data model. No vector guesswork, or flattened embeddings that strip away the relationships that make your content meaningful. When content is modeled intentionally, AI stops guessing and starts reasoning.

Complex, the multimedia company, automated its e-commerce editorial operations entirely with Sanity — freeing editors to focus on creative work. In addition, online travel agency loveholidays replaced a £300K/year translation agency, and now two content specialists manage content for more than 50,000 hotels. They can launch new markets in days, not months.

"When content is modeled intentionally — with relationships, validation rules, governance, and real-time APIs — AI systems stop guessing and start reasoning," said Magnus Hillestad, co-founder and CEO of Sanity. "That's the foundation companies need to compete."

