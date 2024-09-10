SanJac Alpha Launches Two New Actively Managed Fixed Income ETFs

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SanJac Alpha announced today the launch of two new actively managed fixed income ETFs, the SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (SJLD) and the SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP). Both funds will begin trading on the Nasdaq today.

"We're excited to introduce these two active strategies," said Andrew Wells, Chief Investment Officer. "We realize it can be difficult for investors to navigate the complexities of the volatile fixed income markets. Our approach, developed from our deep market expertise, aims to provide stable, risk-conscious returns through a powerful ETF platform."

The SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF seeks current income through investments in high-grade and short maturity debt markets. It is designed to preserve capital and maintain daily liquidity.

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF seeks income and total returns while maintaining a moderate risk profile. It holds a wide spectrum of Treasury, Agency, and Investment-Grade Bonds, Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS), Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs) and Preferred Stocks.

"We believe the differences in these two products may be attractive to a variety of investors and by offering them as ETFs we just made accessing them even easier," said Wells.

About SanJac Alpha

SanJac Alpha is a Houston based investment management firm focused on actively managed ETFs in the fixed income space. With seasoned investment professionals and a robust infrastructure, SanJac Alpha seeks to provide investors with access to market opportunities and risk management, a combination they believe is essential in today's volatile markets.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 1-800-617-0004.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Principal risks associated with these funds can include risks related to various types of securities such as fixed income, MBS, municipal, and high-yield securities. Other risks may be risks to government obligations, repurchase agreements, non-diversification, market events, management, new fund/adviser, sector, valuation, cybersecurity, or operational risks.

Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted and can be found at sanjacalpha.com. Neither forward earnings nor earnings growth is a measure of a fund's future performance.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Media Contact

Jake Oxley

SunStar Strategic

[email protected]

(703) 299-8390

