Sanjoe Tom Jose of Talview Named 2021 American Business Awards® Tech Innovator of the Year - Services for Innovation in AI-Powered Hiring and Proctoring Software

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talview, a leading provider of an end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solution, today announced that Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO and Co-founder of Talview, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Tech Innovator of the Year - Services category and Bronze Stevie® Award in Entrepreneur of the Year - Business & Professional Services in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Moreover, the company was recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award in Technical Innovation of the Year for the company's suite of proctoring offerings designed for education and certification organizations introduced last year.

"These accomplishments reflect the hard work, dedication, and creativity of everyone at Talview and our partnership with customers to reimagine, humanize, and democratize hiring and learning," said Jose. "We see these awards as further validation of our vision and industry leadership to innovate the next generation of AI-led hiring and proctoring solutions that equalize the playing field so every individual can reach their full career potential."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Talview

Talview believes every person deserves the right to realize their full potential both academically and professionally. That's why thousands of recruiters and educators in more than 120 countries trust Talview to reimagine, humanize, and democratize their large-scale recruiting and credentialing processes.

We do this with an end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solution that unifies how organizations screen, interview, and assess top candidates and learners, while ensuring a simple, engaging experience for everyone. From the testing center to the office to the home, Talview helps customers easily and effectively manage resume screening, interview scheduling, assessments, video interviews, and exam proctoring from any device.

With Talview, our customers discover a world of untapped talent.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Cece Lee

VP of Marketing, Talview

[email protected]

SOURCE Talview

Related Links

www.talview.com

