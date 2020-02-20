Sankalp Shastri Promoted to Chief Technical Officer of Cyber Group

In the 9 years that he has spent with Cyber Group, Sankalp has created measurable value for our customers, has served as a role model for hundreds of employees, & has helped the company grow to 14 times the size that it was a decade ago. Sankalp is passionate about technology, application development and application management (development, modernization, and managed services), which resonates well with our customer technology teams and customer business executives. He has always been a believer of, "If you think it's worth doing, do it right the first time."

Sankalp has been key to delivering dozens of critical projects central to many of our customers' digital transformation initiatives. He brings the unique ability to harness the power of web, mobile, & cloud platforms to drive tangible business results for our customers.

In his new role as CTO, Sankalp will be responsible for creating a technical center of excellence by building up other key employees in the company. This will enable Cyber Group to scale our complex project execution capabilities and support our business growth.

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. At Cyber Group, our experts become your trusted advisors. We know what technology can really do. Our company's proven veteran leadership and exceptional employee retention rate allow clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

