Sankaty Light Benefits Launches Unique Health Insurance Plan

"With today's soaring deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and other out-of-pocket expenses that are not typically covered by a company's primary medical plan, it's difficult and cost-prohibitive for businesses – particularly those small- to mid-size – to provide key employees with the added level of health insurance coverage they want and seek," he explained. "ExecSelect™ not only provides that additional coverage, it also provides businesses with a cost-effective tool for recruiting, retaining and rewarding high-level talent. There's no other product like it in the marketplace."

Jacobson said that ExecSelect™ even covers vision, dental, in-home nursing, psychiatric care and other services rarely covered by employer health plans today.

"Additionally," he continued, "ExecSelect™ provides corporate health insurance brokers with a new product they can use to leverage and add value to their primary health plan offerings – which can help them to increase sales and their competitive edge. So, the plan is a win-win for employers, brokers and employees alike."

Sankaty Light Benefits is a Miami-based, privately held healthcare and insurance services company dedicated to providing businesses with cost-effective solutions to today's costly health insurance environment, such as its ExecSelect™ plan. The fully insured, excepted benefits plan is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance, an affiliate of Crum & Forster, and is currently available in 34 states. For more information, please visit: www.sankatylight.com or call 844-SANKATY (844-726-5289).

