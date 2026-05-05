SanLuca Introduces First Palliative Care Training Product with Community Health Network

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SanLuca today announced the launch of its Palliative Care product suite, with Community Health Network, Inc. (Community) as the first health system partner leveraging the platform in a real-world clinical setting. This initial collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing serious illness care by equipping clinicians with scalable, evidence-based tools that improve communication, coordination, and patient-centered decision-making. Through this partnership, Community will be able to equip its clinical teams with AI-enabled training and simulated practice that clinicians can complete individually and on a schedule that works for them, without the need for live training sessions. The patient simulations provide opportunities for practice and feedback, helping clinicians refine and strengthen their serious illness communication skills in a scalable way. SanLuca benefits from an added deployment within a leading health system to further validate its platform in practice.

"When providers are trained in serious illness communication, patients and families feel more supported, families carry less burden, and care is more likely to reflect patient wishes. This makes it one of the highest-value investments a health system can make," said Randy Womack, CEO of SanLuca. "Our partnership with Community is anchored by the exceptional strength of its Palliative Care program, which leads the field in compassionate, evidence-based care. This program equips clinicians to communicate skillfully, support meaningful decision-making, and deliver truly coordinated, patient- and family-centered care."

"At Community, we see firsthand how critical it is to equip clinicians with the right tools and training to support patients and families during some of the most challenging moments in care," said Patrick McGill, MD, President and CEO at Community. "Being an early partner to leverage SanLuca's platform allows us to bring scalable, evidence-based communication training into our clinical environments, helping our teams deliver more consistent, compassionate, and coordinated care across the continuum."

As an initial step, SanLuca is introducing Serious Illness Communication Training, an interactive experience that combines evidence-based lessons, realistic patient and care partner simulations, and real-time coaching. The training is being implemented with Community, embedding these capabilities directly into clinical environments. The curriculum focuses on key competencies including building rapport, assessing understanding, discussing prognosis, addressing uncertainty, and aligning care with patient values. By pairing structured training with real-world application, the result is a more consistent and scalable approach to developing critical clinical skills without relying on traditional, resource-intensive training models.

"Serious illness communication is one of the most human parts of medicine, yet it's often the hardest to teach and scale. This work captures the lived experience, wisdom, and nuance clinicians carry with them, and translates it into something that can support thousands more. If we can help clinicians feel more prepared in these moments, we can fundamentally change how patients and families experience care," shared Melissa Forde, BSN, RN, SEP, and Palliative Care Product Lead, who was instrumental in building the curriculum.

The Palliative Care suite builds on SanLuca's broader platform, which integrates behavioral health into longitudinal chronic condition care. By supporting clinicians with structured training, simulation, and AI-enabled tools, SanLuca helps health systems implement more coordinated, scalable models of care that reduce fragmentation, improve outcomes, and lower total cost of care without adding administrative burden.

Contact

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About SanLuca

SanLuca, formerly Solara Health, is a clinician-first AI platform that integrates behavioral health into longitudinal chronic condition management. Grounded in evidence-based clinical protocols and real-world workflows, SanLuca provides simulation, training, and AI-enabled tools that help health systems implement integrated care in a deliberate, operationally sound way. The result is more continuous, scalable, and financially sustainable healthcare delivery.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

SOURCE SanLuca