SanMar Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

SanMar has been a family-owned business since its founding in 1971 and is currently managed by the second generation of the Lott family. The company's commitment to supporting employees has been celebrated as a hallmark of its success, with a focus on sustaining positive workplace culture and investing in employee development programs.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for all the hard work and dedication of our team," said Jeremy Lott, CEO of SanMar. "As a family-owned company that empowers team members to drive positive change, we are always working to create the most dynamic workplace culture and invest in the long-term future of our employees."

SanMar continues to expand its team and company footprint, recently announcing a new distribution center in Ashland, Virginia, where it plans to hire 1,000 employees.

Applicants for the Best Managed Companies program are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About SanMar

SanMar® Corporation does more than make and sell t-shirts. We build meaningful connections that elevate lives. As the largest supplier of wholesale imprintable clothing and accessories in the United States, the products, and the connections they create drive positive change for organizations, individuals, and the world. It all started more than 50 years ago with a business philosophy that has held true since day one: Be Nice and Tell the Truth. Family owned and operated, SanMar is based in Issaquah, Washington, with nine distribution centers nationwide and apparel from more than 30 celebrated brands.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

