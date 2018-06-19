Sanmina Achieves AS9100D Certification at its Costa Mesa Technology Center

AS9100D certification includes increased parts traceability, risk identification and mitigation, ensuring that the highest standards are in place for the production of mission-critical aerospace products. The new certification adds to a broad range of capabilities available at Sanmina's Costa Mesa facility, enabling defense and aerospace companies to prototype and launch advanced products with a complete range of services from one location. Additional capabilities include advanced microelectronics technology, printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication, PCB assembly (PCBA), memory products, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction (NPI) and manufacturing services.

"Achieving AS9100D certification at our Costa Mesa technology center helps us to better serve defense and aerospace organizations across Southern California and the Southwest," said Sushil Dhiman, EVP of Operations for North America at Sanmina. "This certification, along with our complete range of services, simplifies the supply chain so that our customers can improve their time to market with leading-edge products."

Southern California is home to many defense and aerospace organizations developing advanced air, sea and ground-based systems. The electronics in these systems often require both flex circuit technology and advanced microelectronics -- two of the core capabilities provided at Sanmina's technology center.

The Costa Mesa technology center is one of Sanmina's twenty design and manufacturing facilities in the United States. Sanmina provides customers with a complete capability in the U.S. and around the world. Technologies and services include RF, optical, microelectronics, PCB fabrication, metal fabrication, design and manufacturing. More information can be found at www.sanmina.com.

