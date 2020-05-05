Sanmina Achieves Medical Device Single Audit Program Certification at Facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, today announced it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.

The MDSAP certification enables the three manufacturing sites to be audited once by an accredited third party to satisfy regulations for medical device markets across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the US. The certification ensures that consistent quality practices and audits are performed across regions, reducing regulatory risk for Sanmina's medical device customers.

"Medical devices have become increasingly sophisticated and our customers expect us to provide the highest levels of quality and consistency during the production of these complex products," said Anca Thompson, SVP and Chief Quality Officer at Sanmina. "Achieving MDSAP certification further validates to our customers that we are producing safe and effective medical products that comply with all of the regulatory requirements across these regions."

Collaborating with leading medical device and healthcare companies, Sanmina designs and manufactures a broad range of blood and molecular diagnostics, medical imaging and patient monitoring equipment, along with high-volume class I, II and III medical devices.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

