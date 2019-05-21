Sanmina and Smiota Partner to Deliver Innovative Smart Locker Solutions to "Secure LASTYARD with TRUST™"

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company and Smiota, a leading provider of state-of-the-art, open software for smart locker hardware and a cloud-based agnostic delivery platform, today announced a partnership to offer smart locker solutions for the secure exchange of physical goods across a wide range of industry verticals such as Retail, Enterprise, Multi-family, and Universities.

Sanmina's Mechanical Systems Division (MSD) will support the hardware development and manufacturing of smart locker solutions, and Sanmina's Global Services Division (SGS) will provide installation services and field support. Smiota will provide its Locker Delivery Operating Systems (L-DOS) and leading Smiota cloud platform to enable secure last-yard delivery of goods to smart lockers.

The partnership enables Sanmina and Smiota to jointly deliver comprehensive smart locker solutions globally for secure, streamlined delivery of packages and groceries. More importantly, this collaboration enables Smiota to scale operations and capitalize on the rapidly growing smart locker market, leveraging Sanmina's breadth of offerings, global reach and ability to scale quickly as a top tier integrated systems manufacturer.

"We are very excited to partner with Smiota to expand use of smart locker solutions globally," said Hossein Saadat, president of MSD at Sanmina. "Sanmina's ability to deliver high quality products, combined with Smiota's world-class cloud based platform, will provide customers with a competitive advantage in this fast growing market."

"At Smiota, our mission is to facilitate the secure exchange of physical goods across various industries, emerging verticals, and all walks of life," said Manju Kashi, Founder and CEO at Smiota. "By partnering with Sanmina, we expand our global footprint and bring state-of-the-art solutions powered by Smiota software and Apps to enable various industry-verticals deploy LaaS (Locker-as-a-Service) ecosystem that simplifies the delivery experience."

Smart locker are increasingly being deployed to streamline the delivery, pick-up and return of physical goods, driven by worldwide growth in e-commerce, Click-and-collect, BOPIS/BOPUS, and, BOSS retail, cloud-based platforms and the adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) technologies among businesses and consumers. Deploying smart lockers in easily accessible locations such as building lobbies, retail stores, residential complexes, college campuses and mailrooms reduces cost and simplifies delivery logistics for couriers in the LAST-YARD. The full chain of custody that lockers enable gives recipients security, trust and peace-of-mind to receive, return and exchange packages /groceries.

About Sanmina MSD

Sanmina's Mechanical Systems Division (MSD) is a leading global provider of complex mechanical, electro-mechanical and precision machining solutions to industry leading OEMs in a variety of markets including medical, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, datacenter, and self-service (e.g. vending, kiosks, gaming, etc). MSD is a division of Sanmina, a $7B global leader in providing integrated manufacturing solutions. In addition to manufacturing services, MSD also supports customers' engineering needs in mechanical design, design for manufacturability (DFM), value engineering (VAVE), prototyping and new product introduction (NPI).

About Smiota

Located in Pleasanton, California, Smiota Inc. provides a cloud-based platform, locker operating system, applications and services that facilitate secure exchange of physical goods across all industries and walks of life. Smiota platform provides complete chain of custody, security, convenience and real-time analytics and reporting. These features and more are available as secure Application Programmers Interface (APIs) for partners (Yardi, Realpage and others) and third party software developers to use with their own custom solutions.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as, point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

LOGO - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

www.sanmina.com

