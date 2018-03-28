Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today announced it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in New York, NY.
Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Paige Bombino at (408) 964-3610 or email paige.bombino@sanmina.com. A webcast of the event will be available on the company website at www.sanmina.com in the investor relations section.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy, and industries that include embedded computing technologies, such as point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.
Sanmina Contact
Paige Bombino
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 964-3610
