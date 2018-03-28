Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today announced it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in New York, NY.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Paige Bombino at (408) 964-3610 or email paige.bombino@sanmina.com. A webcast of the event will be available on the company website at www.sanmina.com in the investor relations section.