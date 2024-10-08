Sanmina Announces the Launch of 42Q Connected Manufacturing, Real-Time Visibility to Distributed Manufacturing Immediately Available

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q, a Sanmina division, a leading provider of cloud-based Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), announces the launch and immediate availability of 42Q Connected Manufacturing. An innovative solution that addresses manufacturing supply challenges in real-time, providing global visibility, optimization and manufacturing supply insights.

"Working with our customers and manufacturing partners around the world, it became clear that the legacy approach to collecting and processing multiple data sets from different factories, suppliers, and partners, forced companies to make critical decisions from stale, inaccurate, or incomplete data," said Manesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer at 42Q. "42Q Connected Manufacturing solves those problems and dramatically improves the time and quality of decision making, delivering operational efficiency and effectiveness that historically have been unavailable."

With rapid deployment ranging from 4-12 weeks, 42Q Connected Manufacturing integrates seamlessly with existing systems or is offered in a stand-alone configuration. This cross-industry solution leverages real-time data, allowing manufacturers and OEMs to anticipate supply or quality challenges and respond with agility and accuracy.

Key features of 42Q Connected Manufacturing include:

Unified Data Ecosystem

Consolidation of product and operational supply data into a single manufacturing data lake.



Enabling faster planning and improved responsiveness to market and product changes.

Real-time Analytics

Real-time data provides immediate operational metrics and analysis.



Optimized shop floor inventory visibility, reduced downtime and improved time and quality of decision making.

Enhanced Quality Monitoring

Real-time monitoring and analysis of processes and product quality.



Faster response to quality deviations, leading to reduced waste and improved product reliability.

42Q Connected Manufacturing is immediately available worldwide and has already been implemented by global leaders and Fortune 500 companies.

"42Q Connected Manufacturing has allowed us to consolidate data from our global fleet of suppliers and factories, creating a data pipeline into our manufacturing data lake for analysis at scale. This has allowed us to be faster and more effective in how we benchmark processes across sites, as well as act on and understand component quality changes happening in real-time."

Principal Program Manager, Fortune 50 company

About 42Q

42Q, a Sanmina division, delivers a full-featured, cloud-based MES solution developed by manufacturers for manufacturers. It has been proven as the simplest way to accelerate digital factory transformation. The solution can be deployed in a few weeks, significantly reducing risk and disruption. 42Q provides full product traceability, route enforcement, cycle time, asset performance, defect and repair loop, electronic work instructions, serialization, and more. 42Q's architecture is accessible, reliable, scalable, and secure. More information about the company is available at www.42-q.com. For more information about 42Q Connected Manufacturing, please visit www.42-q.com/connected-manufacturing.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

