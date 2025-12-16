SANMINA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ENERGY BUSINESS WITH NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART FACTORY IN HOUSTON, TEXAS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina") (NASDAQ: SANM), today announced a major expansion of its Energy business with a new state-of-the-art factory in Houston, Texas focused on the US energy market and capable of building a broad range of high-quality energy products, including: medium-voltage distribution transformers, instrument transformers and switchgear. Production is expected to start in 2027 with initial customer commitments in place already.

In parallel, Sanmina also announced it has entered into an agreement with Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. ("Končar") to co-design a custom medium-voltage transformer for Sanmina, and to explore more opportunities for the companies to work together in support of Končar's growth plans for the US market.

Commenting on the investment, Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina noted: "We are very pleased to announce this expansion of Sanmina's Energy-related business. We believe that the transmission, distribution and storage of electric power provides an excellent fit for Sanmina's core competences in engineering and manufacturing to deliver cutting-edge medium-voltage and high-voltage equipment."

"We are delighted to open the relationship with Sanmina with an opportunity to call on our many years of transformer design and manufacturing experience to design a medium-voltage transformer for Sanmina. Looking at the bigger picture, we are most excited by the potential to accelerate Končar's growth in the US market by partnering with Sanmina," noted Gordan Kolak, CEO of Končar Group.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud and AI infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

About Končar

With its solutions, experience, and expertise KONČAR spearheads the energy transition and drives the decarbonization of the Croatian and global power sector. The company is constantly developing new advanced solutions and business models that benefit the community and the environment. Over the century of excellence, KONČAR has relied on vitality, innovation and competitiveness, to develop high-tech products for global markets. Today, the company stands as a regional leader in power engineering and a top manufacturer of rail vehicles.

Sanmina's Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding Sanmina's ("the Company") future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales to principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

