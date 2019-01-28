Sanmina Reports First Quarter Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2019 ended December 29, 2018.

"We delivered revenue of $2.19 billion, up 16.6 percent sequentially, operating margin expanded 80 basis points from last quarter to 3.9 percent and earnings per share were up 40 percent to $0.83 compared to the prior quarter. Our first quarter financial performance reflects solid momentum across all of our end-markets," stated Michael Clarke, Chief Executive Officer.

(In thousands, except per share data) Q1:2019

Q4:2018

Q1:2018

Revenue $2,188,018

$1,876,335

$1,744,800

GAAP:











Operating income $77,543

$9,819

$13,788

Operating margin 3.5 % 0.5 % 0.8 % Net income (loss) $37,952

$782

$(154,910)

Earnings (loss) per share $0.54

$0.01

$(2.16) (1)

Non-GAAP:(2)











Operating income $85,790

$58,749

$47,459

Operating margin 3.9 % 3.1 % 2.7 % Net income $59,168

$42,546

$36,468

Diluted earnings per share $0.83

$0.60

$0.48







(1) The first quarter of 2018 GAAP loss per share includes a non-cash tax charge of $2.27 per share as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act. (2) Non-GAAP financial measures, exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets), acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations), impairment charges for goodwill and other assets, amortization expense and charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items to the extent material in the applicable period. See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP results contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $409.3 million

Cash flow from operations: $(78.4) million

"Looking ahead, our customer base and pipeline remain solid. Based on our solid first quarter results and with our outlook for the second quarter, we are confident we will profitably grow revenue and strengthen our financial results in fiscal 2019," stated Clarke.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook

The following outlook is for the second fiscal quarter ending March 30, 2019. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.59 to $0.69 , including stock-based compensation expense of $0.11

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.70 to $0.80

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 877-273-6760 and international 706-634-6605. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at www.sanmina.com. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 855-859-2056 and international 404-537-3406, access code is 5289284.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release, including the Company's outlook for the second quarter fiscal 2019 results, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)







December 29,

September 29,







2018

2018





















(Unaudited) ASSETS





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 409,290

$ 419,528

Accounts receivable, net

1,344,536

1,177,219

Contract assets

419,484

-

Inventories

1,054,166

1,374,004

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46,296

43,676



Total current assets

3,273,772

3,014,427













Property, plant and equipment, net

643,518

642,913 Deferred tax assets

323,931

344,124 Other



75,632

83,669



Total assets

$ 4,316,853

$ 4,085,133













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 1,531,927

$ 1,547,399

Accrued liabilities

215,215

136,427

Accrued payroll and related benefits

117,631

124,748

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

708,362

593,321



Total current liabilities

2,573,135

2,401,895













Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt

14,361

14,346

Other

196,740

196,048



Total long-term liabilities

211,101

210,394













Stockholders' equity

1,532,617

1,472,844



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,316,853

$ 4,085,133

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended













Dec. 29,

Dec. 30,



2018

2017









Net sales $ 2,188,018

$ 1,744,800 Cost of sales 2,038,681

1,635,334

Gross profit 149,337

109,466









Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 63,028

63,603

Research and development 6,437

7,615

Restructuring and other costs 2,329

24,460

Total operating expenses 71,794

95,678









Operating income 77,543

13,788











Interest income 194

285

Interest expense (8,271)

(6,214)

Other income (expense), net (5,994)

3,230 Interest and other, net (14,071)

(2,699)









Income before income taxes 63,472

11,089









Provision for income taxes 25,520

165,999









Net income (loss) $ 37,952

$ (154,910)





















Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.56

$ (2.16)

Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.54

$ (2.16)











Weighted-average shares used in computing







per share amounts:







Basic 68,303

71,605

Diluted 70,901

71,605

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Dec. 29,

Sep. 29,

Dec. 30,





2018

2018

2017















GAAP Operating Income

$ 77,543

$ 9,819

$ 13,788

GAAP operating margin

3.5%

0.5%

0.8% Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

5,816

4,127

8,642

Amortization of intangible assets

636

1,092

1,820

Distressed customer charges (2)

(344)

(73)

(333)

Restructuring costs

2,139

13,174

23,542

Goodwill and other asset impairments

-

30,610

- Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 85,790

$ 58,749

$ 47,459

Non-GAAP operating margin

3.9%

3.1%

2.7%































GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$ 37,952

$ 782

$ (154,910)















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

8,247

48,930

33,671

Litigation settlements (3)

-

(475)

(287)

Adjustments for taxes (4)

12,969

(6,691)

157,994 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 59,168

$ 42,546

$ 36,468































GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.01

$ (2.16)

Diluted

$ 0.54

$ 0.01

$ (2.16)















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.87

$ 0.62

$ 0.51

Diluted

$ 0.83

$ 0.60

$ 0.48















Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP per share amounts:













Basic

68,303

68,236

71,605

Diluted

70,901

71,500

71,605















Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP per share amounts:













Basic

68,303

68,236

71,605

Diluted

70,901

71,500

75,485































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 1,735

$ 1,833

$ 2,448

Selling, general and administrative

3,990

3,164

6,164

Research and development

91

(870)

30

Total

$ 5,816

$ 4,127

$ 8,642















(2) Relates to recovery of previously written-off inventory and bad debt associated with distressed customers.















(3) Represents cash received in connection with certain litigation settlements























(4) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 25,520

$ 2,648

$ 165,999

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

168

990

656

Discrete tax items

2,127

177

700

Other deferred tax adjustments

(15,264)

4,220

3,050

Impact of US Tax Reform

-

1,304

(162,400)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(12,969)

6,691

(157,994)

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 12,551

$ 9,339

$ 8,005

Schedule I

The commentary and financial information above includes non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, to the extent material or which we consider to be of a non-operational nature in the applicable period, and as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of the ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results back to GAAP in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options and unvested restricted stock units granted to employees, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of stock options in each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity award and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Infrequent Items, which consist of other infrequent or unusual items (including charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements and gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt), to the extent material or non-operational in nature, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing core operations. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we include in our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions where we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

