Sanmina Reports First Quarter Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2020 ended December 28, 2019.

"We are pleased with our results for the first quarter. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded the high-end of our outlook. Our focus on operational execution and financial discipline is evident in our results," stated Hartmut Liebel, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth, lean, high-performance manufacturing processes and cash generation."

(In thousands, except per share data) Q1:FY20 Q4:FY19 Q1:FY19 Revenue $1,840,171 $1,892,207 $2,188,018 GAAP:





Operating income $57,181 $63,085 $77,543 Operating margin 3.1% 3.3% 3.5% Net income $38,345 $19,757 $37,952 Diluted earnings per share $0.53 $0.27 $0.54 Non-GAAP:(1)





Operating income $73,437 $79,627 $85,790 Operating margin 4.0% 4.2% 3.9% Net income $57,426 $60,611 $59,168 Diluted earnings per share $0.79 $0.84 $0.83



(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items, all to the extent material in the applicable period. See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP results contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $431 million

Cash flow from operations: $21 million

Reduction in inventory of $57 million from the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The following outlook is for the second fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020. The anticipated sequential revenue decline in the second fiscal quarter is primarily the result of seasonality. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.53 to $0.63

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.65 to $0.75

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 866-891-4420 and international 201-383-2868. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at www.sanmina.com. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 855-859-2056 and international 404-537-3406, access code is 2664629.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release, including the Company's outlook for the second quarter constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; the amount of restructuring charges relating to the Company-wide right-sizing plan actually recorded in the second quarter; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)





December 28,

September 28,





2019

2019

















(Unaudited) ASSETS



















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 430,564

$ 454,741

Accounts receivable, net 1,063,922

1,128,379

Contract assets 421,860

396,300

Inventories 843,764

900,557

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,131

40,952



Total current assets 2,805,241

2,920,929











Property, plant and equipment, net 612,214

630,647 Deferred tax assets 276,820

279,803 Other 135,460

74,134



Total assets $ 3,829,735

$ 3,905,513











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,180,179

$ 1,336,914

Accrued liabilities 204,749

180,107

Accrued payroll and related benefits 106,476

127,647

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 38,728

38,354



Total current liabilities 1,530,132

1,683,022











Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt 342,537

346,971

Other 277,681

232,947



Total long-term liabilities 620,218

579,918











Stockholders' equity 1,679,385

1,642,573



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,829,735

$ 3,905,513













Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended













Dec. 28,

Dec. 29,



2019

2018









Net sales $ 1,840,171

$ 2,188,018 Cost of sales 1,705,289

2,038,681

Gross profit 134,882

149,337









Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 63,151

63,028

Research and development 5,200

6,437

Restructuring and other costs 9,350

2,329

Total operating expenses 77,701

71,794









Operating income 57,181

77,543











Interest income 310

194

Interest expense (5,877)

(8,271)

Other income (expense), net 1,318

(5,994) Interest and other, net (4,249)

(14,071)









Income before income taxes 52,932

63,472









Provision for income taxes 14,587

25,520









Net income $ 38,345

$ 37,952





















Basic income per share $ 0.55

$ 0.56

Diluted income per share $ 0.53

$ 0.54











Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:







Basic 70,178

68,303

Diluted 72,598

70,901

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Dec. 28,

Sept. 28,

Dec. 29,





2019

2019

2018















GAAP Operating Income

$ 57,181

$ 63,085

$ 77,543

GAAP operating margin

3.1%

3.3%

3.5% Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

6,906

10,266

5,816

Amortization of intangible assets

190

190

636

Distressed customer charges (2)

-

(49)

(344)

Restructuring costs

9,160

2,411

2,139

Goodwill and other asset impairments

-

3,724

- Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 73,437

$ 79,627

$ 85,790

Non-GAAP operating margin

4.0%

4.2%

3.9%































GAAP Net Income

$ 38,345

$ 19,757

$ 37,952















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

16,256

16,542

8,247

Adjustments for taxes (3)

2,825

24,312

12,969 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 57,426

$ 60,611

$ 59,168































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.55

$ 0.28

$ 0.56

Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.27

$ 0.54















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.82

$ 0.87

$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 0.79

$ 0.84

$ 0.83















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

70,178

69,898

68,303

Diluted

72,598

72,294

70,901































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 2,912

$ 2,711

$ 1,735

Selling, general and administrative

3,925

7,550

3,990

Research and development

69

5

91

Total

$ 6,906

$ 10,266

$ 5,816















(2) Relates to recovery of previously written-off inventory and bad debt associated with distressed customers.















(3) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 14,587

$ 34,649

$ 25,520

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

391

337

168

Discrete tax items

(2,526)

(3,983)

2,127

Deferred tax adjustments

(690)

(20,666)

(15,264)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(2,825)

(24,312)

(12,969)

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 11,762

$ 10,337

$ 12,551















Q2 FY20 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q2 FY20 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.53

$ 0.63





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.12

$ 0.12





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65

$ 0.75



















Q1 FY20 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q1 FY20 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.52

$ 0.62





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.13

$ 0.13





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65

$ 0.75



















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges that will be incurred during the first half of fiscal 2020 in connection with the Company's rightsizing plan, an estimate of restructuring charges is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY20 or Q2 FY20 GAAP EPS.

















Schedule 1

The commentary and financial information above includes non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, to the extent material or which we consider to be of a non-operational nature in the applicable period, and as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of the ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results back to GAAP in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options and unvested restricted stock units granted to employees, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of stock options in each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity award and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Infrequent Items, which consist of other infrequent or unusual items (including charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements and gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt), to the extent material or non-operational in nature, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing core operations. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we include in our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions where we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

www.sanmina.com

