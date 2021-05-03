Sanmina Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 3, 2021 and outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending July 3, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $1.7 billion, midpoint of outlook • GAAP operating margin: 3.8 percent • GAAP diluted EPS: $0.70 • Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.0 percent • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.01, exceeded outlook



Additional Second Quarter Highlights • Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 27.6 percent • Cash flow from operations: $81 million • Free cash flow: $67 million • Ending cash and cash equivalents: $575 million





(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We achieved solid financial results for the second fiscal quarter, despite the challenges associated with supply chain constraints and the typical seasonality. This performance was driven by broad end-market demand, favorable mix and operational execution. I commend our employees for their commitment to deliver on our customers' expectations," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.

"Our third quarter outlook reflects strong demand across our customer base while taking into account our current understanding of the supply constraints facing the industry and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus on fundamentals, coupled with the quality of our customer relationships, gives us confidence in the long-term financial prospects of our company."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The following outlook is for the third fiscal quarter ending July 3, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion

to GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.71 to $0.81

to Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.84 to $0.94

The statements above concerning our expectations for customer demand during the third quarter and financial outlook constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have reduced demand from our customers, caused supply chain interruptions and created health risks for our employees and which could result in restrictions on where we can build products and our ability to fully staff our plants. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter and outlook for the third quarter on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 866-891-4420 and international 201-383-2868. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at www.sanmina.com. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 855-859-2056 and international 404-537-3406, access code is 4858475.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)





April 3,

October 3,





2021

2020

















(Unaudited) ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 575,176

$ 480,526

Accounts receivable, net 1,122,962

1,043,334

Contract assets 334,957

396,583

Inventories 785,406

861,281

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,584

37,718



Total current assets 2,857,085

2,819,442











Property, plant and equipment, net 529,651

559,242 Deferred tax assets 259,943

273,470 Other

123,550

120,502



Total assets $ 3,770,229

$ 3,772,656











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,108,994

$ 1,210,049

Accrued liabilities 176,148

171,761

Accrued payroll and related benefits 114,704

122,029

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 18,750

18,750



Total current liabilities 1,418,596

1,522,589











Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt 320,405

329,249

Other 296,121

290,902



Total long-term liabilities 616,526

620,151











Stockholders' equity 1,735,107

1,629,916



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,770,229

$ 3,772,656

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





















April 3,

March 28,

April 3,

March 28,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net sales $ 1,699,677

$ 1,590,550

$ 3,454,926

$ 3,430,721 Cost of sales 1,556,579

1,483,129

3,170,593

3,188,418

Gross profit 143,098

107,421

284,333

242,303

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 61,142

62,257

120,109

125,408

Research and development 5,353

5,767

10,158

10,967

Restructuring and other costs 11,880

15,028

13,784

24,378

Total operating expenses 78,375

83,052

144,051

160,753

















Operating income 64,723

24,369

140,282

81,550



















Interest income 244

418

474

728

Interest expense (4,880)

(6,040)

(9,834)

(11,917)

Other income (expense), net 6,143

(7,660)

8,010

(6,342) Interest and other, net 1,507

(13,282)

(1,350)

(17,531)

















Income before income taxes 66,230

11,087

138,932

64,019

















Provision for income taxes 19,193

6,205

43,874

20,792

















Net income $ 47,037

$ 4,882

$ 95,058

$ 43,227



















Basic income per share $ 0.72

$ 0.07

$ 1.46

$ 0.61

Diluted income per share $ 0.70

$ 0.07

$ 1.42

$ 0.60



















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:















Basic 65,249

70,584

65,244

70,377

Diluted 66,957

72,245

66,887

72,429

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





April 3,

Jan. 2,

March 28,





2021

2021

2020















GAAP Operating Income

$ 64,723

$ 75,559

$ 24,369

GAAP operating margin

3.8%

4.3%

1.5% Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

9,224

8,209

7,783

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

63

Distressed customer charges (2)

(296)

(325)

-

Legal and other (3)

-

1,873

-

Restructuring costs

11,880

1,904

8,356

Goodwill and other asset impairments

-

-

6,609 Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 85,531

$ 87,220

$ 47,180

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.0%

5.0%

3.0%































GAAP Net Income

$ 47,037

$ 48,021

$ 4,882















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

20,808

11,661

22,811

Legal and other (3)

(4,807)

-

(259)

Adjustments for taxes (4)

4,402

8,652

(4,655) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 67,440

$ 68,334

$ 22,779































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.72

$ 0.74

$ 0.07

Diluted

$ 0.70

$ 0.72

$ 0.07















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.03

$ 1.05

$ 0.32

Diluted

$ 1.01

$ 1.02

$ 0.32















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

65,249

65,243

70,584

Diluted

66,957

66,818

72,245































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 3,629

$ 3,421

$ 2,582

Selling, general and administrative

5,479

4,718

5,127

Research and development

116

70

74

Total

$ 9,224

$ 8,209

$ 7,783















(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.















(3) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.

















(4) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 19,193

$ 24,681

$ 6,205

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

284

280

222

Discrete tax items

(232)

(6,451)

3,244

Deferred tax adjustments

(4,454)

(2,481)

1,189

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(4,402)

(8,652)

4,655

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 14,791

$ 16,029

$ 10,860































Q3 FY21 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q3 FY21 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.71

$ 0.81





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.13

$ 0.13





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.84

$ 0.94





















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the third quarter of FY21, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q3 FY21 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Q2 FY21





Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)









GAAP operating income

$ 64,723

x 4.0 Annualized GAAP operating income

258,892 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,237,417 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

20.9%





Non-GAAP operating income

$ 85,531

x 4.0 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

342,124 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,237,417 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

27.6%







(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Month Periods

Q2'21

Q2'20







GAAP Net Income $ 47,037

$ 4,882 Depreciation and amortization 27,196

28,042 Other, net 19,498

16,029 Net change in net working capital (12,642)

86,775 Cash provided by operating activities 81,089

135,728







Net purchases of property & equipment (14,349)

(16,410) Cash used in investing activities (14,349)

(16,410)







Net share repurchases (1,502)

(64,163) Net borrowing activities (4,688)

629,702 Cash used in financing activities (6,190)

565,539







Effect of exchange rate changes (1,404)

(836)







Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ 59,146

$ 684,021







Free cash flow:





Cash provided by operating activities $ 81,089

$ 135,728 Net purchases of property & equipment (14,349)

(16,410)

$ 66,740

$ 119,318

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items may include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

www.sanmina.com

