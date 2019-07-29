Sanmina Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2019 ended June 29, 2019.

"Revenue exceeded our outlook at $2.03 billion, as we experienced solid demand from a broad set of customers. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was at the high-end of our outlook at $0.82 and we generated free cash flow of $139 million for the quarter," stated Michael Clarke, Chief Executive Officer.

(In thousands, except per share data) Q3:2019 Q2:2019 Q3:2018 Revenue $2,026,995 $2,126,639 $1,813,366 GAAP:





Operating income $67,374 $78,115 $47,060 Operating margin 3.3% 3.7% 2.6% Net income $42,921 $40,885 $33,963 Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.57 $0.47 Non-GAAP:(1)





Operating income $81,087 $87,388 $54,465 Operating margin 4.0% 4.1% 3.0% Net income $59,173 $65,046 $39,912 Diluted earnings per share $0.82 $0.91 $0.55





(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets), acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations), impairment charges for goodwill and other assets, amortization expense and charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items, all to the extent material in the applicable period. See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP results contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $414.3 million

Cash flow from operations: $165.5 million

"As we look to the fourth quarter, the materials environment is stabilizing and we believe we are at a more normalized revenue run rate. We are committed to controlling costs, driving efficiencies and leveraging our operating model to improve profitability. The team remains focused on excellence in quality, delivery and consistently meeting the needs of our customers. We have a solid foundation and promising future," added Mr. Clarke.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fourth fiscal quarter ending September 28, 2019. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.61 to $0.71

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.73 to $0.83

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 877-273-6760 and international 706-634-6605. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at www.sanmina.com. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 855-859-2056 and international 404-537-3406, access code is 8258238.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release, including the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and its expectations relating to the materials environment, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)





June 29,

September 29,





2019

2018

















(Unaudited) ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 414,273

$ 419,528

Accounts receivable, net 1,234,987

1,177,219

Contract assets 387,293

-

Inventories 915,155

1,374,004

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,934

43,676



Total current assets 3,001,642

3,014,427











Property, plant and equipment, net 635,020

642,913 Deferred tax assets 308,270

344,124 Other

75,025

83,669



Total assets $ 4,019,957

$ 4,085,133











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,350,117

$ 1,547,399

Accrued liabilities 199,824

136,427

Accrued payroll and related benefits 123,099

124,748

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 154,634

593,321



Total current liabilities 1,827,674

2,401,895











Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt 351,472

14,346

Other 213,339

196,048



Total long-term liabilities 564,811

210,394











Stockholders' equity 1,627,472

1,472,844



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,019,957

$ 4,085,133

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





















June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales $ 2,026,995

$ 1,813,366

$ 6,341,652

$ 5,233,795 Cost of sales 1,879,200

1,694,830

5,891,418

4,891,095

Gross profit 147,795

118,536

450,234

342,700

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 66,768

61,421

193,982

190,408

Research and development 7,272

8,144

21,308

23,980

Restructuring and other costs 6,381

1,911

11,912

18,690

Total operating expenses 80,421

71,476

227,202

233,078

















Operating income 67,374

47,060

223,032

109,622



















Interest income 330

492

888

1,064

Interest expense (7,599)

(7,284)

(24,342)

(20,324)

Other income (expense), net (1,480)

1,000

(8,365)

3,747 Interest and other, net (8,749)

(5,792)

(31,819)

(15,513)

















Income before income taxes 58,625

41,268

191,213

94,109

















Provision for income taxes 15,704

7,305

69,455

190,424

















Net income (loss) $ 42,921

$ 33,963

$ 121,758

$ (96,315)





































Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.62

$ 0.49

$ 1.77

$ (1.37)

Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.60

$ 0.47

$ 1.70

$ (1.37)



















Weighted-average shares used in computing















per share amounts:















Basic 69,499

68,907

68,872

70,366

Diluted 72,007

72,053

71,460

70,366

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





June 29,

March 30,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018















GAAP Operating Income

$ 67,374

$ 78,115

$ 47,060

GAAP operating margin

3.3%

3.7%

2.6% Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

8,136

6,626

9,761

Amortization of intangible assets

190

190

1,792

Reversal of contingent consideration accrual (2)

-

-

(4,812)

Distressed customer charges (3)

(804)

(555)

(357)

Restructuring costs

6,191

3,012

1,021 Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 81,087

$ 87,388

$ 54,465

Non-GAAP operating margin

4.0%

4.1%

3.0%































GAAP Net Income

$ 42,921

$ 40,885

$ 33,963















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

13,713

9,273

7,405

Litigation settlements (4)

(830)

-

-

Adjustments for taxes (5)

3,369

14,888

(1,456) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 59,173

$ 65,046

$ 39,912































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.62

$ 0.59

$ 0.49

Diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.57

$ 0.47















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.85

$ 0.95

$ 0.58

Diluted

$ 0.82

$ 0.91

$ 0.55















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

69,499

68,821

68,907

Diluted

72,007

71,446

72,053































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 2,729

$ 2,582

$ 2,055

Selling, general and administrative

5,328

3,939

7,490

Research and development

79

105

216

Total

$ 8,136

$ 6,626

$ 9,761















(2) Represents a reduction in an accrual for contingent consideration related to an acquisition completed in a previous period.















(3) Relates to recovery of previously written-off inventory and bad debt associated with distressed customers.















(4) Represents cash received in connection with certain litigation settlements























(5) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 15,704

$ 28,231

$ 7,305

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

263

189

118

Discrete tax items

2,240

(3,741)

4,905

Other deferred tax adjustments

(5,872)

(11,336)

(3,567)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(3,369)

(14,888)

1,456

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 12,335

$ 13,343

$ 8,761















Q4 FY19 Earnings Per Share Outlook:

Q4 FY19 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.61

$ 0.71





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.12

$ 0.12





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.73

$ 0.83



















Q3 FY19 Earnings Per Share Outlook:

Q3 FY19 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.60

$ 0.70





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.12

$ 0.12





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.72

$ 0.82





Schedule 1

The commentary and financial information above includes non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, to the extent material or which we consider to be of a non-operational nature in the applicable period, and as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of the ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results back to GAAP in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options and unvested restricted stock units granted to employees, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of stock options in each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity award and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Infrequent Items, which consist of other infrequent or unusual items (including charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements and gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt), to the extent material or non-operational in nature, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing core operations. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we include in our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions where we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

