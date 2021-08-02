Sanmina Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 3, 2021 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending October 2, 2021.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

• Revenue: $1.66 billion • GAAP operating margin: 4.5 percent • GAAP diluted EPS: $1.74(1) • Non-GAAP(2) operating margin: 5.0 percent • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.99, exceeded outlook







Additional Third Quarter Highlights

• Cash flow from operations: $104 million • Free cash flow: $92 million • Shares repurchased: 300,000 for $12.2 million • Ending cash and cash equivalents: $624 million • Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 25.9 percent (1) Includes $0.64 benefit relating to release of certain tax reserves. (2) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee

severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with

the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense;

and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to

certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information

regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses

non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which

management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly

comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"The relentless focus and execution from our team enabled us to achieve third quarter non-GAAP operating margin at the high-end and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded our outlook. Demand remained robust across all of our end-markets; however, the continuing prevalence of the global supply chain constraints impacted our third quarter revenue," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.

"Our fourth quarter outlook reflects strong demand across our customer base while taking into account our current estimate of the impact of the ongoing supply constraints. I am confident that our culture of operational agility will enable us to effectively navigate in this dynamic market environment."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fourth fiscal quarter ending October 2, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion

to GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.80 to $0.90

to Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.93 to $1.03

The statements above concerning our expectations for customer demand during the fourth quarter, the Company's ability to manage ongoing supply chain constraints and the financial outlook for the fourth quarter all constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in supply chain constraints preventing the Company from shipping all product for which there is demand and which could result in renewed restrictions on where we can build products and prevent us from fully staffing our plants. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)











July 3,

October 3,











2021

2020





























(Unaudited) ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 623,844

$ 480,526

Accounts receivable, net



1,153,813

1,043,334

Contract assets



345,096

396,583

Inventories





892,633

861,281

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50,446

37,718

Total current assets



3,065,832

2,819,442

















Property, plant and equipment, net



550,038

559,242 Deferred tax assets



241,069

273,470 Other







145,651

120,502

Total assets



$ 4,002,590

$ 3,772,656

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$ 1,296,005

$ 1,210,049

Accrued liabilities



149,236

171,761

Accrued payroll and related benefits

123,365

122,029

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 18,750

18,750

Total current liabilities



1,587,356

1,522,589

















Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



315,987

329,249

Other





260,132

290,902

Total long-term liabilities



576,119

620,151

















Stockholders' equity



1,839,115

1,629,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,002,590

$ 3,772,656

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





















July 3,

June 27,

July 3,

June 27,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net sales $ 1,657,741

$ 1,654,691

$ 5,112,667

$ 5,085,412 Cost of sales 1,521,151

1,523,218

4,691,744

4,711,636

Gross profit 136,590

131,473

420,923

373,776

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 57,438

59,314

177,547

184,722

Research and development 5,269

5,181

15,427

16,148

Restructuring and other costs (382)

2,875

13,402

27,253

Total operating expenses 62,325

67,370

206,376

228,123

















Operating income 74,265

64,103

214,547

145,653



















Interest income 217

764

691

1,492

Interest expense (4,823)

(8,460)

(14,657)

(20,377)

Other income (expense), net 29,258

3,200

37,268

(3,142) Interest and other, net 24,652

(4,496)

23,302

(22,027)

















Income before income taxes 98,917

59,607

237,849

123,626

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (18,458)

14,727

25,416

35,519

















Net income $ 117,375

$ 44,880

$ 212,433

$ 88,107





































Basic income per share $ 1.79

$ 0.66

$ 3.25

$ 1.26

Diluted income per share $ 1.74

$ 0.64

$ 3.17

$ 1.23



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 65,427

68,216

65,306

69,657

Diluted 67,352

69,645

67,055

71,504

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





July 3,

April 3,

June 27,





2021

2021

2020















GAAP Operating Income

$ 74,265

$ 64,723

$ 64,103

GAAP operating margin

4.5%

3.8%

3.9% Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

8,715

9,224

7,354

Amortization of intangible assets

284

-

63

Distressed customer charges (2)

(428)

(296)

1,499

Restructuring costs

(382)

11,880

2,812 Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 82,454

$ 85,531

$ 75,831

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.0%

5.0%

4.6%































GAAP Net Income

$ 117,375

$ 47,037

$ 44,880















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

8,189

20,808

11,728

Gain on liquidation of foreign entity

(8,493)

-

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(15,000)

-

-

Legal and other (3)

(3,440)

(4,807)

-

Adjustments for taxes (4)

(32,056)

4,402

3,387 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 66,575

$ 67,440

$ 59,995































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.79

$ 0.72

$ 0.66

Diluted

$ 1.74

$ 0.70

$ 0.64















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.02

$ 1.03

$ 0.88

Diluted

$ 0.99

$ 1.01

$ 0.86















Weighted-average shares used in computing per

share amounts:













Basic

65,427

65,249

68,216

Diluted

67,352

66,957

69,645































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 3,712

$ 3,629

$ 2,772

Selling, general and administrative

4,913

5,479

4,496

Research and development

90

116

86

Total

$ 8,715

$ 9,224

$ 7,354















(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed

customers.















(3) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.















(4) GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes

$ (18,458)

$ 19,193

$ 14,727

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

452

284

602

Discrete tax items

37,583

(232)

3,152

Deferred tax adjustments

(5,979)

(4,454)

(7,141)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

32,056

(4,402)

(3,387)

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 13,598

$ 14,791

$ 11,340































Q4 FY21 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q4 FY21 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.80

$ 0.90





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.13

$ 0.13





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93

$ 1.03



















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other

unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the fourth quarter of FY21, an estimate of such

items is not included in the outlook for Q4 FY21 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Month Periods



Q3 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY21

Q4 FY20

Q3 FY20





















Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)









































GAAP operating income

$ 74,265

$ 64,723

$ 75,559

$ 82,034

$ 64,103

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

3.7

4.0 Annualized GAAP operating income

297,060

258,892

302,236

304,698

256,412 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,274,041

1,237,417

1,229,805

1,245,006

1,247,777 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

23.3%

20.9%

24.6%

24.5%

20.5%





















Non-GAAP operating income

$ 82,454

$ 85,531

$ 87,220

$ 94,709

$ 75,831

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

3.7

4.0 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

329,816

342,124

348,880

351,776

303,324 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,274,041

1,237,417

1,229,805

1,245,006

1,247,777 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

25.9%

27.6%

28.4%

28.3%

24.3%





















(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Month Periods

Q3'21

Q2'21

Q3'20











GAAP Net Income $ 117,375

$ 47,037

$ 44,880 Depreciation and amortization 27,373

27,196

28,886 Other, net 3,339

19,498

15,532 Net change in net working capital (44,366)

(12,642)

(25,531) Cash provided by operating activities 103,721

81,089

63,767











Purchases of short-term investments -

-

(30,000) Purchases of long-term investments (1,705)

-

- Net purchases of property & equipment (17,182)

(14,349)

(9,441) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property 5,000

-

- Cash paid for businesses acquired (21,408)

-

- Cash used in investing activities (35,295)

(14,349)

(39,441)











Net share repurchases (15,698)

(1,502)

(17,791) Net borrowing activities (4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688) Cash used in financing activities (20,386)

(6,190)

(22,479)











Effect of exchange rate changes 628

(1,404)

785











Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ 48,668

$ 59,146

$ 2,632











Free cash flow:









Cash provided by operating activities $ 103,721

$ 81,089

$ 63,767 Net purchases of property & equipment (17,182)

(14,349)

(9,441) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property 5,000

-

-

$ 91,539

$ 66,740

$ 54,326

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation