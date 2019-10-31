Sanmina Wins Two ELCINA Awards for Business and Quality Excellence at its Manufacturing Facility in Chennai India

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that makes some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, today announced that it has won two awards from the Electronics Industries Association of India (ELCINA) for 2018-19. Sanmina's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, India earned the prestigious honors in the areas of Business Excellence and Quality Excellence.

The awards were presented to Sanmina executives by Mr. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, at a ceremony that took place in Delhi, India.

The oldest and largest association representing the electronics manufacturing industry in India, ELCINA was the first organization in the country to institute awards for excellence in electronics in 1976. Today, the awards are highly regarded in industry circles, recognizing the outstanding achievements of electronics/IT manufacturing and service companies that have a manufacturing base in India. The panel of judges includes experts from government, institutions and industries that support the electronics industry.

"Sanmina India is committed to designing and manufacturing the most advanced electronics products," said Elan Chelian, managing director and VP of Sanmina's Chennai facility. "Receiving two ELCINA awards from such an esteemed organization validates our commitment to maintaining the highest level of quality standards and producing innovative products that contribute to the best possible business outcomes for our customers."

Sanmina's Chennai facility is one of the leading technology manufacturing facilities in India and holds key certifications for automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial manufacturing, including IATF 16949, ISO 13485, TL 9000 and EN/AS 9100. Last year, Sanmina became the first tier 1 EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) provider to achieve FDA registration in India. The site was also granted Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) status in the region, enabling it to support the "Make in India" initiative, a government program encouraging the manufacturing of more products in India.

