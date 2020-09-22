Sanna Sleep Launches in California

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanna Sleep™ (www.sannasleep.com), announced that its innovative cannabinoid and terpene-based sleep product is now available in California. Sanna Sleep was developed by a molecular biologist to help people ease into a deep and restful sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed and energized.

Sanna Sleep is unlike any other product on the market. Most sleep products rely on heavy doses of THC or CBD, or use strong additives like melatonin and antihistamines that can cause grogginess and mental fogginess the next day.

The unique formulation in Sanna Sleep uses a customized ratio of isolated cannabinoids and a proprietary blend of terpenes that promote deep sleep without any lingering after-effects. Moreover, Sanna Sleep is not a psychoactive and won't make you feel high.

Sanna Sleep works because of the unique way it interacts with the endocannabinoid system. The all-natural, plant-based formula in Sanna Sleep precisely targets CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors, quickly triggering pleasant feelings of relaxation and sleepiness, while wearing off completely by the morning.

For people who have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or anyone who just wants a good night's sleep, Sanna Sleep is perfect – it's strong enough to be effective, but gentle enough to be used as often as desired.

This remarkable new product is launching at WEEDCon West, September 24-25 in Hollywood, California. The event will bring together dispensary buyers and brands in a safe and social-distanced outdoor environment.

Sanna Sleep is distributed in California by High Tide Distribution, a licensed entity that focuses on bringing only the highest quality cannabis-based products to the market.

Sanna Sleep will be available at select dispensaries throughout California beginning October 1, 2020. If your dispensary doesn't carry Sanna Sleep, ask them to order it and it can usually be delivered within just a few days.

Try Sanna Sleep and discover how wonderful it feels to Sleep Well, Wake Well.™

For more information on Sanna Sleep, or to find your nearest retailer, visit: SannaSleep.com

Dispensaries can order Sanna Sleep through High Tide Distribution, at: (707) 275-616 or: [email protected]; or simply contact Sanna Sleep, at: [email protected].

CONNECT:

Facebook: sanna.sleep

Instagram: sanna.sleep



Media:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sanna Sleep

Related Links

http://sannasleep.com

